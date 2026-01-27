Global Wellness Institute Unveils New Data on the Wellness Markets of 145 Countries

The "Country Rankings" report finds the US remains the goliath wellness market (growing to $2.1 trillion), more than double the size of #2 China ($950 billion). Standout big market growth leaders include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Mexico and Poland

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI) today released its annual "Country Rankings" report, packed with data on the wellness markets of 145 countries. The new research identifies the countries and regions with the fastest growth rates, and reveals the amount of money spent annually on wellness in each nation.

The five largest wellness markets are: the US ($2.1 trillion), China ($950 billion), Germany ($281 billion), Japan ($262 billion) and the UK ($261 billion). Together these five nations represent a whopping 58% of the total wellness economy.

Among the largest wellness markets, the standout five-year growth leaders are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Mexico, Poland, the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, the US and Australia. For smaller markets, the growth stars include Croatia, Cuba, Romania, Costa Rica and Kazakhstan.

The new research is a story of global growth for wellness: Each of the top 25 largest markets have surpassed their pre-pandemic (2019) sizes, most by sizable margins, despite economic challenges for many of the nations. The growth shows that, as GWI partner economist Thierry Malleret put it, the wellness industry is not only resilient—it resists shocks—but is "anti-fragile": it actually improves under stress and shocks.

The US, which accounts for a staggering one-third (32%) of the total global wellness economy, is a striking example of that. If a record number of Americans report high stress and a healthcare system in crisis, its wellness market remains unstoppable. It grew by over $130 billion just between 2023 and 2024—a gain roughly the size of Italy and Australia's entire wellness markets.

"One striking finding this year is the remarkable growth of the Middle East wellness economy over the last five years," said Katherine Johnston, GWI senior research fellow. "This growth has mainly been driven by an explosive wellness market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia—the region's largest markets and also the fastest-growing countries in the world since 2019. Rapid growth in wellness tourism is bringing new wellness spending into the region by visitors, while consumers, businesses and governments are all spending more on everything from wellness real estate to public health to healthy eating."

The report is a companion to GWI's 2025 Global Wellness Economy Monitor, which finds that the world wellness economy is worth $6.8 trillion and forecast to reach $9.8 trillion by 2029.

Top 25 National Wellness Markets



Market size 2024 Annual growth rate 2019-2024 1) United States $2.1T 7.9 % 2) China $950B 5.7 % 3) Germany $281B 5.3 % 4) Japan $262B -2.0 % 5) UK $261B 8.4 % 6) France $211B 5.9 % 7) India $180B 11.3 % 8) Canada $159B 8.0 % 9) Australia $141B 7.6 % 10) Italy $141B 4.9 % 11) Brazil $125B 2.0 % 12) South Korea $119B 2.6 % 13) Russia $110B 4.6 % 14) Spain $106B 6.1 % 15) Mexico $98B 9.8 % 16) Turkey $73B 11.8 % 17) Netherlands $62B 8.2 % 18) Switzerland $58B 4.8 % 19) Taiwan $56B 4.8 % 20) Indonesia $56B 5.1 % 21) Poland $52B 9.3 % 22) Austria $48B 4.8 % 23) Philippines $47B 5.6 % 24) Thailand $43B 0.5 % 25) Saudi Arabia $42B 12.2 %

Among the 25 largest wellness markets, Saudi Arabia is the top growth leader, expanding at an incredible 12.2% rate annually from 2019 to 2024 (twice the global average of 6.2%) and rising four places in the rankings since 2019. India, the second fastest growing market, experienced powerful 11.3% annual growth, climbing three places in the rankings since 2019 (from 10th to 7th). Other mega-markets showing exceptionally strong annual five-year growth rates: Mexico (9.8%), Poland (9.3%, climbing three places in the rankings), the Netherlands (8.2%, up two places), the UK (8.4%), Canada (8%), the US (7.9%) and Australia (7.6%, up three places).

The report identifies the wellness sectors that are driving market growth in different countries. India, for example, had a massive increase in traditional & complementary medicine and wellness tourism spending, while the UAE saw huge gains in wellness tourism and beauty & personal care.

Overall, four wellness sectors are driving most of the growth in the largest and fastest-growing markets. Wellness real estate is the biggest contributor to growth globally. Wellness tourism, beauty & personal care, and healthy eating, nutrition & weight loss are also major forces driving the wellness boom.

Because market sizes are expressed in US dollars, recent currency fluctuations have negatively impacted growth rates for some countries, including Japan, Russia, Brazil, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and many European nations. The report shows how their growth rates are higher when measured in local currency. Turkey's high growth rate should be viewed with caution as it has experienced hyperinflation.

Strongest Recent Growth Among All Countries

(With wellness markets larger than $5 billion)



Annual growth 2019-2024 Market increase since 2019 1) UAE 14.3 % 95 % 2) Saudi Arabia 12.2 % 78 % 3) India 11.3 % 71 % 4) Croatia 10.8 % 67 % 5) Cuba 10.7 % 66 % 6) Romania 9.9 % 61 % 7) Mexico 9.8 % 59 % 8) Costa Rica 9.6 % 58 % 9) Kazakhstan 9.3 % 56 % 10) Poland 9.3 % 56 % 11) Guatemala 8.8 % 52 % 12) Singapore 8.7 % 52 % 13) Morocco 8.6 % 51 % 14) Vietnam 8.5 % 50 % 15) UK 8.4 % 50 %

The UAE and Saudi Arabia rank #1 and #2 among all countries, big and small, for five-year growth. The UAE's annual growth rate of 14.3%—resulting in a market nearly twice as big as in 2019—catapulted the country up six places in the rankings, to become the 26th largest global market. Smaller wellness markets with eye-opening recent growth include Croatia, Cuba, Romania, Costa Rica and Kazakhstan—all growing over 9% annually since 2019. The nations with the weakest growth (measured both in US dollars and their local currency) are Ecuador and Hong Kong, both with a slow 1.2% annual growth.

Where Do People Spend the Most on Wellness?

Spending Per Capita: Top 10 Countries in 2024

Iceland: $7,393 Switzerland: $6,375 Aruba: $6,373 US: $6,293 Seychelles: $5,936 Austria: $5,222 Australia: $5,184 Norway: $4,799 New Zealand: $4,630 Denmark: $4,028

It's no surprise that people from wealthy nations (Iceland, Switzerland, the US, Austria and Australia) spend the most on wellness. Wellness spending is also highest in countries that depend largely on luxury tourism, like Aruba, the Seychelles and Iceland. Per-person spending on wellness in each of these countries is over $5,000 a year vs. $831 globally. Worldwide, that $831 annual spending on wellness is more than the average consumer spends on all medical services/healthcare ($806).

