Global Wellness Summit Releases 10 Wellness Trends for 2026

In 2026, we'll see a backlash against over-optimization and the bold return of pleasure and joy; women finally getting their own lanes in longevity and sports; longevity expanding into real estate and beauty; and wellness tackling major crises: disaster preparedness, microplastics and nervous system exhaustion

There have been more shakeups in the wellness market in the last couple of years than in the last 20. The market has been rewritten by high-tech, medical, hyper-optimizing approaches—from the boom in longevity clinics to the avalanche of diagnostics and wearables. At the same time, powerful new desires for a no-tech, deeply human, social and emotional wellness are raging. These polarities, which now define the wellness market, resonate across the new report.

2026 will be another year of shakeups. A year of corrections and backlashes, a crucial year for women, one where longevity moves in new directions, and where major environmental and human crises are tackled.

Four Themes for 2026:

1) An Over-Optimization Backlash: The Revenge of the Human

The backlash against stressful, high-tech wellness will reach activist levels. Wellness experiences will embrace what humans actually are: imperfect, emotional, relational and sensory—and hardwired to seek pleasure and joy. Offerings will pivot to meaning over measurement, catharsis over clinical data, self-expression over self-surveillance. "The Over-Optimization Backlash" serves as the framing trend, detailing the many ways we'll move beyond performance to sensation, emotional repair and embodied care. "The Festivalization of Wellness" explores a rising wave of healthy, cathartic wellness raves and gatherings, where music, dance and creative expression mean wild, collective and emotional release. If fragrance has long been about status, celebrity and corporate sameness, the "Fragrance Layering" trend predicts that the ancient art of combining scents will get a modern reimagining: fragrance as a creative, cultural and deeply personal language.

2) The Year of Women

Major gender inequities in multibillion-dollar markets will get corrected. If the booming longevity market was built for men, "Women Get Their Own Lane in Longevity" goes in depth on how the future is female. Because women age very differently, with the ovary acting as "command central" of women's health, longevity will pivot to women's healthspan, requiring a whole new longevity paradigm and diagnostics and interventions targeted for every life stage. If men have owned sports, "Women & Sports: The Revolution Continues" details how the women's sports economy is at its long-awaited tipping point, with a boom in new leagues and female fandom, female athletes as marketing powerhouses, and women globally turning from lonely fitness to empowering sports.

3) Longevity Expands in New Directions

Longevity will move in other bold directions. "Longevity Residences" investigates how it's moving out of clinics and resorts and into the home, with a new wellness real estate category that supports longer, healthier lives through preventive medicine and diagnostics, biohacking, AI-enabled health tracking and more. "Skin Longevity Redefines Beauty" argues that the traditional focus on anti-aging is shifting. Innovations in skin longevity and regeneration will introduce a new era of beauty that merges cutting-edge biotech, AI, skin diagnostics and new active ingredients.

4) Wellness Tackles Major Environmental and Human Crises

In our age of multiple crises, from terrifying climate events to brains barraged by bad news, crisis management becomes a pillar of wellness. "Ready Is the New Well" predicts that if wellness always promised prevention, the next wellness wave is about survival itself, where having a disaster plan becomes as essential as having a fitness plan. "Tackling Microplastics as a Human Health Issue" provides a deep scientific overview of how microplastics are present throughout the human body and increasingly linked to serious health issues. If we've had decades of false wellness "detox" rhetoric, the microplastics threat looks to be real, and in 2026, public health and the wellness market will move from awareness to action. With modern, digital life keeping our nervous systems in a state of fight-or-flight, "The Rise of Neurowellness" explores how regulating the nervous system is wellness' next frontier, deploying everything from new consumer neurotech to somatic practices to calm our nervous systems before breakdown occurs.

This is the only wellness trends report based on insights from hundreds of health and wellness experts that gather each year at the Global Wellness Summit. Each trend is packed with new ideas, sub-trends and examples of the companies blazing these new trails.

Top 10 Wellness Trends

1. Women Get Their Own Lane in Longevity

Men have dominated the longevity market, but the future is female

The booming longevity market—like medicine before it—is tacitly male: women's path to health is extrapolated from men's data and protocols designed for men. That era is ending. Research mounts that women age fundamentally differently, with the ovary functioning as "command central" for women's health, and its decline (aka menopause) dramatically accelerating systemic aging in women. This leads to a cascade of conditions women suffer far more and longer: from immune disorders to dementia to osteoporosis. Men suffer no such "gonadal death" and stark "before" and "after" health decline.

Slowing/stopping ovarian decline will be the next big biotech breakthrough, and women scientists are busy working on it, from ovarian stem cell therapies to tackling ovarian fibrosis. And with the new framework that "ovary-span" is the lynchpin to women's healthspan, the wellness market will now move beyond managing menopause symptoms to tackling ovarian aging and its specific health fallouts. This requires a new longevity paradigm: interventions tailored to women across every decade (from their 20s to 90s), ovarian aging tests becoming the new vital sign, hormone replacement therapy boomeranging back as longevity medicine, lifestyle interventions that best preserve ovarian reserve—with strength training reframed as a non-negotiable for women's longevity. The trend details how basically every wellness market is now pivoting from treating menopause to more serious whole-life, medical-wellness longevity programs for women: wellness resorts, longevity clinics, big telehealth and women's platforms, gyms, diagnostics and wearables. And as women finally shape longevity, its "bro" culture will change, too: less ultrahuman optimization; more human approaches.

2. The Over-Optimization Backlash

Pushing back on peak wellness

We're living through a modern wellbeing paradox: never before has health been so measurable—and never before has it felt so psychologically demanding. Sleep is scored, glucose is graphed, aging is tracked, and wellbeing has shifted from something we feel to something we perform correctly. Therapists warn that data-driven wellness can tip from motivation into fixation, turning insight into pressure. As health data multiplies, many experience analysis paralysis rather than clarity, overwhelmed by constant self-tracking and fear of "getting it wrong." While longevity research, diagnostics and health technology have undeniably expanded human potential, optimization without integration is proving costly. The over-optimization backlash marks a decisive cultural pivot away from peak wellness and toward something far more human. In response, the fastest-growing spaces in wellness are prioritizing nervous-system safety, emotional repair and pleasure over metrics: social saunas are growing around the world as ritual, not endurance; brands like On and Nike are ditching performance language for campaigns about softness, presence and joy; clinics are reframing aesthetics as psychological care rather than correction; and new technologies are quietly regulating the body in the background, without dashboards or demands. From scream circles and somatic release classes going viral on TikTok, to pleasure-forward food, low-stimulation retreats and regulation-focused wearables, the trend is evident: wellness is no longer about optimizing harder—it's about feeling safer, more connected and more alive.

3. The Rise of Neurowellness

Regulating the nervous system is the next frontier of human health

Neurowellness is moving from niche to mainstream as people realize one of their biggest health bottlenecks isn't willpower, it's nervous system overload. Sleep has become the on-ramp. Wearables turned a private struggle into a daily metric: "What's your sleep score?" When scores stay low, the message is clear: the autonomic nervous system is stuck in low-grade fight-or-flight, showing up as fragmented sleep, anxiety, inflammation, brain fog, hormonal disruption and burnout. That visibility is driving a wave of interventions that go beyond supplements and mindset. "Hard-care" neurowellness is arriving through consumer-friendly neurotech: vagus nerve stimulation devices like Pulsetto, EEG-guided sleep tools like Elemind and neurofeedback platforms like Myndlift that bring nervous system training into therapists' offices, not just homes. Flow's recent FDA approval for an at-home neuromodulation device adds clinical momentum, signaling a path to reimbursement and wider adoption. At the same time, long-standing "soft-care" wellness anchors are being re-framed as nervous-system medicine: breathwork, touch therapy, yoga and Feldenkrais are increasingly recognized for their measurable effects on regulation, making them more mainstream, more repeatable and, in some settings, even prescribed. Next, expect brain–body research, including Stanford's focus on whole-system connections, to push neurowellness into everyday spaces: mental health care, local fitness studios, hospitality, real estate and next-gen destination spas and clinics—making regulation a quietly built-in feature of modern life.

4. Fragrance Layering

The new art of combining scents to create unique personalized identities

Fragrance layering—the art of combining scents to create a personalized olfactory signature—is changing the way we express ourselves, shape our moods and interact with others. Once associated mainly with luxury and seduction, fragrance is re-emerging as a cultural and emotional language, echoing ancient traditions from Egypt, Arabia and India, where scent signified ritual, status and meaning. Today, Gen Z and Millennials are reviving this heritage through experimentation, fueled by TikTok, indie fragrance communities and brands like Kayali and Rare Beauty that encourage mixing, mood-shifting and the creation of "fragrance wardrobes." This rise of "smellmaxxing" coincides with experimental cocktailing, social-coded scents and layering workshops, which transform fragrance into a participatory, skill-based hobby. Layering is extending beyond personal fragrance into spaces and experiences, with environments crafted to carry evolving aromas that shape mood and ritual. Technology is amplifying this, as smart fragrance systems and AI tools allow scents to shift dynamically throughout the day, responding to activity, context or emotional state. In an era of homogenous beauty products, fragrance layering offers both creative freedom and social currency—a way to express identity, foster connection and reclaim individuality through scent.

5. Ready Is the New Well

Preparing for climate disaster is the new preventative wellness

Wellness has always promised protection—from disease, from burnout, from the slow erosion of mental health. But the next wave of wellness will promise something different: survival itself. Just as preventive medicine once transformed healthcare, disaster readiness is becoming the next evolution of everyday resilience, where having a disaster plan is as essential as having a fitness plan. This shift connects mental health, physical readiness and community interdependence into one continuum of care. The implications for the global wellness economy are vast. Gyms and fitness studios will double as emergency shelters; wellness retreats will teach readiness; and demand for disaster-proof architecture will surge. But perhaps the greatest opportunity lies in the industry's ability to hold both sides of the psychological spectrum at once—supporting people who live in chronic fear of what might happen, while also caring for those navigating the emotional fallout of what already has. As disasters become inescapable, the most forward-thinking companies will prioritize practical, proven solutions that put people's minds at ease.

6. Skin Longevity Redefines Beauty

Move over anti-aging: innovations in skin regeneration usher in a new era

A transformation is sweeping the beauty and wellness industries as "anti-aging" is rapidly being replaced by the concept of skin longevity. This emerging vertical merges cutting-edge biotech, proactive skincare and holistic wellness, reframing the conversation from reversing the unwanted effects of time to optimizing the skin's health and function over the long term. Skin longevity honors skin as the body's largest organ and a key marker of overall health. It's driven by demographic realities—people are living longer and seeking solutions to maintain long term health and vitality—and by a philosophical shift, treating skin as a diagnostic tool and reflection of overall health. The movement is gaining significant momentum, backed by major investments and deep scientific research. Advances include sophisticated skin diagnostics, such as L'Oréal's Cell BioPrint, and the development of new active ingredients and regenerative treatments. These innovations are creating a new age of personalized, preventative care. The trend extends beyond the face to encompass "hair longevity," with a focus on scalp health and regenerative therapies for hair. Industry experts concur that skin longevity is a defining turning point in beauty and wellness, where the cross-pollination of science, biology and technology is unlocking unprecedented horizons for personalized, visible results and long-term health optimization.

7. The Festivalization of Wellness

A new wave of healthy, wild, cathartic wellness raves and gatherings

A new wave of group wellness events is reshaping the global wellness landscape, marking the rise of the "festivalization of wellness." These gatherings respond to widespread economic stress, social fragmentation and digital overload by prioritizing human connection, collective energy and emotional release. Inspired by festival and rave culture, wellness raves, sober morning dance events and multi-day immersions are reframing wellbeing as experiential, social and identity-driven rather than prescriptive or perfection-oriented. Spanning movement, music, sauna culture, learning and creative expression, they emphasize participation over performance and lower barriers to entry by creating judgment-free spaces where people explore what intuitively feels good. Around the world, sober morning raves, grief raves and headphone-led somatic dance experiences like Sanctum are turning dancefloors into spaces for emotional release, connection and catharsis. At the same time, mass-participation fitness festivals such as Hyrox attract hundreds of thousands of athletes and spectators to sweat, celebrate and heal together. Luxury resorts from Six Senses and Soneva to SHA Wellness are now hosting immersive multi-day wellness festivals, while mainstream music events like Wilderness, Lost Village and Envision are embedding breathwork, rituals and recovery zones into their lineups. The result is a global shift where wellness becomes social, expressive and identity-shaping—built on joy, belonging and shared experience rather than discipline and optimization. By making wellness playful, inclusive and culturally relevant, the festivalization of wellness is redefining health as belonging, connection and sustainable joy.

8. Women and Sports: The Revolution Continues

More women become empowered as athletes as the women's sports economy booms

This trend captures a long-overdue cultural and economic reckoning as women's athletics moves from the margins to the mainstream—reshaping fitness, media, fashion, fandom and business along the way. Around the world, new leagues like the Professional Women's Hockey League, League One Volleyball and the upcoming Women's Professional Baseball League are launching alongside bold, culture-forward events such as Athlos in New York City, which turned women's track and field into a Times Square spectacle complete with instant prize payouts and a Ciara concert. Female fandom is exploding too, visible in the rapid rise of women's sports bars like The Sports Bra (now franchising nationwide), record-breaking attendance at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup and massive global viewership for women's cricket in India. At the same time, female athletes are becoming cultural and commercial powerhouses: Coco Gauff co-creating fashion lines, Ilona Maher and Sloane Stephens launching beauty brands, Allyson Felix building a motherhood-centered footwear company, and media platforms like Togethxr rewriting who gets visibility and voice. On the ground, this momentum is changing bodies and behaviors—women are lifting heavier, joining grassroots leagues, filling women-only gyms from Dubai to Shanghai, and embracing strength over thinness as both a physical and political act. Together, these shifts signal a structural change, not a moment: women's sports are no longer asking for permission, but actively redefining what power, performance and possibility look like—on the field, in culture and across the global wellness economy.

9. Tackling Microplastics as a Human Health Issue

We've grasped the severity of the microplastics crisis; this year is about action

Microplastics have crossed a critical threshold—from an environmental problem to a direct human health concern. Once associated mainly with oceans and wildlife, these microscopic particles are now being detected in human blood, lungs, placentas and even the brain. Each year, an estimated 130 million metric tons of plastic enter the environment, breaking down into particles we ingest through bottled water and packaged food, inhale from synthetic clothing fibers in household dust, and absorb through everyday consumer products. Early research links this exposure to inflammation, hormonal disruption, cardiovascular disease and potential cognitive effects. As concern grows, the wellness and medical sectors are moving from observation to intervention. In London, private clinics are already offering costly treatments claiming to reduce microplastic loads in the body, while consumer-facing innovations such as plastic-free underwear are also emerging. Looking ahead, microplastics may become a routinely measured health marker—tracked alongside cholesterol or inflammation—and plastic exposure a factor shaping architecture, fashion, food systems and healthcare. The challenge now is not awareness, but whether society acts quickly enough to reduce exposure at the source, before the smallest pollutants create the largest health legacy.

10. Longevity Residences

Healthspan finally comes home

A new category of "longevity residences" is emerging within wellness real estate, designed to support longer, healthier lives. This trend signals a major shift in how—and where—longevity is delivered, as real estate becomes an active participant in extending healthy life rather than a passive backdrop. Around the world, a new generation of longevity-focused communities is embedding preventive medicine, advanced diagnostics, biohacking and AI-driven personalization directly into daily living. The Estate is building a global network of residences where architecture, circadian lighting, diagnostics and concierge medicine operate as a continuous longevity system; Australia's Elysium Fields has plans to pair luxury living with on-site MRIs, brain scans and anti-ageing clinics; Velvaere in Utah will integrate Fountain Life's early-detection diagnostics into its ski-in, ski-out community; and Tri Vananda in Thailand is blending medical longevity science with holistic design, biophilia and multigenerational living. Unlike traditional wellness real estate, these residences go deeper—tracking biomarkers, personalizing care over decades and removing friction from proactive health behaviors. Fueled by an aging global population, soaring investment in longevity tech and the rise of concierge medicine, longevity residences reflect a growing realization that true healthspan gains happen at home, not during one-off clinic stays. For culture and capital alike, the message is clear: longevity is no longer a service you visit—it's a lifestyle you live in, and the home is becoming the most powerful longevity tool of all.

