Global Wellness Summit Releases 10 Wellness Trends for 2025

In a polarized wellness market, we'll see both "analog wellness" (a great logging off and seizing of pre-digital experiences) and a futuristic "augmented biology" for superhuman optimization; saunas and supplements will be reimagined; and the wellness world will tackle serious issues like addiction, teen wellness, the global water crisis, and the aging workforce

In last year's report, we noted that the wellness market was fast becoming a place of contradictory mindsets. A dramatically more high-tech, medical, hyper-optimizing and expensive market was emerging ("hardcare"). At the same time, we saw a sharpening desire for much simpler, low-tech, less relentlessly self-optimizing and affordable wellness, where social and emotional wellbeing matter most ("softcare"). We said these polarities would only widen, and you see it in our 2025 report.

The Analog Wellness trend illustrates the demand for slower, low-tech lives. With the online world's manipulations, disinformation campaigns, and general brain and culture "rotting," having suddenly gone too far, we predict 2025 is the year more people aggressively both log off and "analog on": seizing retro, pre-digital–even pre-industrial–tech, hobbies and experiences … as wellness, and in wellness. The digital disconnection and analog living trends will shake up everything from travel to government policy to home design. The Sauna Reimagined trend investigates the boom in, and reinvention of, one of the most lo-fi, ancient and social types of wellness. The Wellness on the Line trend, about the explosion of creative wellness experiences on cruises and rail journeys, is powered by the hunger for slower, more mindful travel.

Nothing captures hyper-optimized wellness like the Augmented Biology trend, detailing how a new fusion of body and machine (once the stuff of science fiction) is pushing the potential of people's brains and bodies to superhuman levels. The Supplement Paradox explores new science-grounded and high-tech directions in the vast supplement market, which look to help the major trust issues plaguing that industry.

Wellness will tackle big problems. If spas and wellness destinations have always treated teens as a sidenote, or in infantilizing ways, the Teen Wellness trend explores an industry finally getting serious about their wellbeing, given the skyrocketing teen mental health crisis. The Wellness Tackles Addiction trend identifies a new wellness category poised to further topple taboos around addiction, and covers everything from new wellness-focused packaged goods brands targeting harm reduction, to medical treatment centers programming worthy of a five-star wellness resort, to new sober-curious retreats. The spa and wellness industries have been villains in the global water crisis, but the Watershed Wellness trend reveals how more wellness destinations will preserve and renew our water supplies. Longevity Redefines Work explores the radical changes that are coming to work and workplaces as the number of younger workers decreases and the over-65 workforce explodes, and how the wellness industry will be a key player in helping employees work longer and better.

Finally, The Middle East's Wellness Ambitions explores something most people might have thought impossible: the emergence of the region as a wellness leader, driven by wellness-focused national "vision" plans in GCC nations, and huge investments in cutting-edge preventative healthcare and sustainability, vast wellness tourism destinations, and sports-meet-wellness concepts.

TEN WELLNESS TRENDS FOR 2025:

Analog Wellness

2025 Will Be the Pivotal Year for a Great Logging Off, and Analog-ing On

The online world's relentless manipulations, marketing and disinformation campaigns—causing general brain and culture rotting—seem to have really gone too far. People are grasping how tech's evilly brilliant AI and algorithms push us toward hate, dissolve the line between real and not real, and keep us addicted to increasingly awful content. If "digital detox" is as old as the Internet, 2025 will be THE year that more people get very intentional about logging off from an online world costing us our minds, focus, humanity, social lives, financial wellness, and political stability. More companies, concepts and destinations will help people disconnect. There's a new era of "calm tech," including evermore creative apps that discipline your social media time. More governments are taking action, from banning devices in schools to passing "right to disconnect" laws that fine companies for hitting employees with after-work calls and texts. The digital detox trend is even impacting real estate and home design: the hyper-connected smart home is being replaced by the minimally connected, tactile "dumb home," where privacy and peace are restored.

A great "analog-ing on" is also ahead. Trailblazed by younger gens, there's a growing obsession with retro tech, and analog hobbies and experiences, that restore our attention and the sense of the tactile. Structured, super-social classes and clubs revolving around every type of analog experience are exploding globally: social ceramics studios, old-school game-playing clubs, intellectual "academic bars," reading salons set to live music. These analog clubs and salons are giving fitness studios and pricey "social wellness clubs" competition as new grassroots third spaces. The digital detox and analog experiences trends are also transforming travel. Digital detox cabins in nature (like the UK's Unplugged) or phone-free adventure tours like FLTO's, feel more aspirational than spa palaces. Retro-tech mania (for old-school cameras, vinyl records, and vintage typewriters) is hitting resorts, from "deep listening" vinyl record nights in saunas, to swapping guests' phones for "digital detox kits" that contain Polaroid cameras, paper maps and board games. Wellness resorts are launching sophisticated analog arts programming: painting, ceramics, calligraphy and writing workshops. Travelers are seeking positively pre-industrial experiences: at the new South African 17th-century farm turned wellness resort, Soetmelksvlei, you learn blacksmithing and wheat milling. The digital detox and analog living trends have been percolating for years, but they now feel less like trendy nostalgia and more like social activism fighting to create a sane, human "retro future." If we had to bet on AI-driven or analog wellness, longevity clinics or logging off, we'd take the latter.

Sauna Reimagined

A Global Renaissance of an Ancient Tradition

While saunas have been around for thousands of years, they're currently enjoying an incredible renaissance. From new urban saunas in New York City and Chicago, to rustic waterfront saunas in Oslo or Brighton, to saunas with immersive art installations in Tokyo, today's saunas represent a reinvention of an age-old tradition—and an increasingly younger, hipper crowd is taking notice. A key part of this sauna renaissance is driven by a rise in entertainment in saunas. The Aufguss movement, once the domain of European countries, is gaining momentum worldwide, with new countries like Japan and England taking part in recent years.

Sauna design is also getting far more exciting, and stand-alone saunas are accessible, often made for the public, with low entry fees. Even box-style saunas in spas are becoming more experiential, with panoramic glass walls or immersive digital art. Event-sized saunas that fit dozens—or even hundreds—of people are also popping up worldwide. Younger consumers, craving real-life connections beyond bars and clubs, are flocking to these social saunas, which can feature DJs, drag queens, or full-blown concerts. Where saunas were once a sad, dark, lonely box in a basement, today they're lively, social cultural and entertainment hubs, often with fantastic views and in incredible locations, and people just can't get enough.

The Supplement Paradox

Wellness, Efficacy and the Trust Revolution

Supplements are a gigantic, growing $178 billion market that has moved from humble health aid on pharmacy shelves to cultural phenom. With glossy packaging, celebrity endorsements, and price tags now reaching thousands of dollars, supplements mean status as much as health. The industry has been long plagued by lax regulations and "science washing." This trend explores new directions that could help create shifts in the perception of supplements' efficacy and value. Science is meeting premiumization, from hyper-personalized formulations to a focus on cellular longevity, as supplements evolve into more precise tools of lifestyle optimization.

Biomarker and genetic testing, and predictive AI, are underwriting hyper-personalized, more adaptive regimens that address risks like (potentially toxic) over-supplementation and inefficacy. Thorne HealthTech's Onegevity platform and InsideTracker analyze biomarkers, genetics and lifestyle data to deliver tailored formulations. Longevity science is creating supplements targeting key aging mechanisms like mitochondrial health, telomere preservation and cellular repair—such as NAD+ boosters and senolytics (that kill "zombie" cells). David Beckham's new IM8 brand, partnering with Prenetics and the University of Oxford , is studying the accelerated aging that happens in space (aboard the International Space Station) to create unique, science-backed longevity supplements. More science-based supplements are targeting precise needs. New GLP-1 companion supplements are formulated to counteract the muscle loss, nutrient imbalances and digestive issues that occur when taking Ozempic, such as Elo Health's GLP-1. More are addressing the unique physiological needs of women, with innovation in targeting hormonal health and fertility. Menopause care is advancing: Morrama Labs' Luma app collects temperature, heart rate stress and sleep data during menopause to customize formulations 3D-printed into monthly pill batches. The trend also covers new detoxification methods removing microplastics, heavy metals and pollutants that can hinder nutrient absorption, and how nanotechnology could enhance supplements' precision by targeting specific tissues or organs, bridging the gap between medical treatment and supplements.

Teen Wellness

An Opportunity for Greater Inclusion

Teenagers today face mounting mental health challenges, fueled by societal crises and social media pressure. While historically, spas and wellness destinations have treated teens as a sidenote or in rather silly ways, with the skyrocketing teen mental health crisis, the industry is finally getting serious about teen wellbeing. A shift is underway as the wellness industry opens up to family and intergenerational wellness programming to help teens and their families deal with unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression and addiction. From off-grid sanctuaries in Bali that help teenagers deal with the overstimulation of the digital age, to surf therapy retreats in the UK and Morocco that combine the mindfulness of surfing with trauma therapy, culture and connection, new programming is using powerful wellness tools like sound therapy, meditation and nature immersion to fight the rising teenage "diseases of despair."

The hospitality and spa worlds are taking notice. Hotel brands like Rosewood, One Hotels and Carillon Miami are working on new teen-focused initiatives, and spas are experimenting with things like adapted massage for sports-involved teens and new approaches for sedentary or neurodivergent youth. But it's not just spas that are tackling the issue. A wide range of urban and suburban wellness programs are meeting teens where they are in their local communities to provide accessible experiences that improve mental health, and free apps like Clear Fear and Sorted Teens have been designed specifically to help teens deal with anxiety or foster resilience. The wellness industry has a vital opportunity and responsibility to support this generation and foster healthier, more balanced young lives, and we expect more serious teen wellness solutions will emerge in the coming years.

Watershed Wellness

Industry Takes a Leadership Role in the Water Crisis

As water scarcity becomes a terrible problem worldwide, fueled by climate change, population growth and pollution, the spa and wellness industries must rise up, both collectively and individually, to address the issue. This is the biggest problem that nobody is talking about, affecting millions of people globally. The spa and wellness industries have long been water-hog villains. Consider this: a single drench shower uses up to 40 liters of water per guest, which can add up to 11,000 liters of water daily—or more than four million liters (over ten million gallons) annually. That's just one spa. As our planet heats, and droughts and water shortages become far more commonplace, it will become imperative for wellness establishments to do more to help preserve, replenish, and renew our water supplies, reinforcing the idea that wellness is not just selfishly about individual health, but also about the health of the planet.

Given the importance of water in spa and wellness businesses and treatments, the industry is in a unique position to lead by example in promoting water conservation and environmental stewardship. Many wellness destinations at the forefront of the movement are adopting sustainable practices to reduce their water usage, or even to implement processes to help with water shortages in their communities. The destination spa Rancho La Puerta in Mexico, for instance, has invested in building a $5 million "water healing plant" that uses anaerobic bio-digesters, constructed wetlands and ozone to treat 27 liters (7+ gallons) of sewage per second in an effort to reverse the water crisis in Tecate. Other wellness destinations are implementing graywater recycling systems, closed-loop water systems, and natural filtration systems for their pools. As more destructive droughts loom, and as the public becomes more aware of water shortage issues, it will become imperative for the spa and wellness industries to change their practices—or risk being seen as an outdated, ethically obsolete model of wellbeing that neglects this rising crisis in planetary wellness.

Augmented Biology

Unlocking Human Potential Through Advanced Health Optimization

As advancements in health technology and genetic engineering unfold, a new paradigm is taking shape in which health is not merely sustained, but actively optimized and extended, enabling people to unlock their full neural, physiological, and psychological potential. A fundamental redefining of the nature of human capability is underway and a new fusion of body and machine that once seemed like the stuff of science fiction is pushing the potential of people's brains and bodies to superhuman levels. Breakthroughs include performance-enhancing brain-computer interfaces, neurocell wellness, nth-level extreme performance fitness, and wearable robotics with exoskeletons that help athletes endure intense exertion. Neurable's smart headphones are integrated with brain-computer interface technology to help people gain deep insight into their cognitive health and manage burnout. Augmented mobility inventions include the MO/GO trousers, with wearable robotics that provide a 40% boost to leg muscle strength and knee support, so people can move powerfully and freely in physically demanding environments like the wilderness.

AI-integrated wearable health devices are transitioning from simple trackers to active systems that respond to individual needs, while advancements in genetic engineering, neuroplasticity and personalized preventative medicine are becoming more viable—meaning tailored interventions for hyper-optimization will go mainstream. Rising consumer demand for wellness solutions that optimize cognitive, emotional and physical states will see the idea of unlocking untapped human potential become a reality. We're on the cusp of a new era where we're beginning to not only understand our biology more deeply, but also take active control in improving it, and we're pushing the boundaries of what it means to be human—unlocking radically new possibilities for health, brain power, longevity and performance. The future will not be defined by our limitations, but by our endless capacity for growth and improvement.

Longevity Redefines Work

Wellness Industry Opportunities Arise to Support the Expanding 65+ Workforce

An age bomb is coming, and it will radically reconfigure the workspace. All over the world, the number of young workers is dramatically decreasing as the over-65 employee demographic explodes in an age of longevity. It's hard to believe, but the fastest-growing workforce age group globally are now the over-75s. Many forces are driving people to work longer: the vast knowledge resources they hold, their financial needs, the desperate need for labor, and the 4% GDP boost available to countries for every one year of increased work participation. This trend explores the many seismic changes coming to work: what roles we'll fill, how long we'll stay, and how we'll adapt. It will all come down to maintaining the health and wellness of older workers and creating work policies that address how our responsibilities, needs and goals change with age.

While most workplaces are lagging in solving for this, some are taking action. We'll see more flexi-work adopted by corporations like the UK's HSBC, as flexibility over locations and hours can be non-negotiable for older employees. This could mean part-time schedules, or consulting roles offering more autonomy. Companies, like Siemens in Germany, will create more mentorship programs, as older workers value sharing their deep experience. Reverse mentoring will rise, as it has at multinationals like Estee Lauder and General Electric, where senior employees are mentored by younger ones, to create intergenerational communication and stay ahead of tech and trends. In an ever-changing skills-based world, with the need to constantly be upskilling ourselves, under-utilized educational institutions could become centers for re-schooling and up-schooling the older worker. Companies like India's Tata Consultancy Services focus on continuous learning programs for older employees. Singapore is the shining example in policy for an aging workforce: they raised the re-employment age, provide wage offsets for companies hiring older workers, offer skills development programs for older employees, and crucially, the most accessible, affordable healthcare system. If we don't create solutions that put workers on a path of longevity, our economies will fail. The wellness industry will have a huge role here, and expect new advisors specializing in the wellness of the very valuable corporate older worker.

Wellness Tackles Addiction

Wellness Moves into Harm Reduction and Addiction Treatment

This trend identifies a new wellness category, with the wellness space poised to further topple taboos and offer innovative products around addiction, just as it has for sexual wellness and menopause. Wellness practices are increasingly being integrated into all manner of addiction treatment—from alcohol to illicit drugs to technology—and wellness companies are enthusiastically entering the harm-reduction space. As drug use climbs around the world and alcohol is named a Class 1 carcinogen, creative, judgement-free options are needed.

Cool-kids-approved brands aimed at harm reduction are going viral. Blip and Jones are bringing smoking cessation into the modern day with slick packaging, innovative products, and online support. New ingestibles, like GreenOut ("the epipen of cannabis") or Soft Landing Chocolate ("a reverse edible"), will help people come down fast and safely if they get too high on THC. There are more health dupes, like Puff Herbals' herbal wellness "cigarettes" that help with sleep or focus. New apps and wearable tech are supporting people with addictions, as are new "habit" coaching platforms, like Zabit. The line between a luxury wellness resort and a medical addiction treatment center is blurring as more treatment centers realize that many wellness approaches are proving incredibly helpful in supporting people through recovery. Carrara in California marries medical treatment with EMDR therapy, somatic experiences, yoga, tai chi, TCM, spa treatments, and mandatory hyperbaric oxygen chamber sessions. At Zurich's Paracelsus Recovery , cutting-edge medical advancements (from full-body MRIs to epigenetic testing) are integrated with acupuncture, shiatsu, and equine and art therapy. Even if your bad habits don't require a two-week medical stay, with the rise of the "sober curious" movement, more hotels and wellness resorts are hosting wellness-focused sobriety retreats to help people cut down on everything from booze to tech, such as Gill Tietz's Sober Powered Nervous System Reboot Retreat in Mexico. The trend also examines a new wave of med-tech innovations to treat addictions, like Spark Biomedical 's neuro-stimulating earpiece easing opioid withdrawal symptoms, as well the new ways psychedelic drugs are being used to treat drug addiction.

Wellness on the Line

Cruise and Rail Journeys Navigate to Wellness Travel

Fueled by a desire for slower, more relaxed travel, both cruises and train travel are surging in popularity. Increasingly, they're also exploring itineraries with a host of holistic wellness programs, resort-level facilities, on-board health experts, and wellness-focused excursions. From dedicated Dior spa carriages on Belmond's fleet of luxury trains, to a boom in wellness retreats at sea—sometimes with a celebrity twist—wellness is playing an important role in offering unique programming that helps users differentiate in a crowded marketplace. Wellness brands like COMO Hotels are jumping into the cruise market. Their first "Journey into the Arctic" combines adventurous excursions with COMO Shambhala wellness treatments. Established cruise lines are partnering with celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Deepak Chopra and Dr. Andrew Weil to help them navigate their wellness experiences.

Rail journeys are celebrating their natural mindful qualities. Commuter trains are highlighting the opportunity for knitting or meditation during Mental Health Awareness Week. A new generation of train travelers is discovering Europe's historic thermal towns—all accessible by rail—and visiting the bathhouses, grand hotels and promenades that set the scene for 19th-century wellness journeys. Wellness-focused excursions for both train and cruise travelers increasingly offer guests the opportunity to explore local wellness traditions, from wild swimming in Scandinavia, to gathering medicinal plants with a Mayan shaman in Mexico, to soaking in onsens in Japan. As astrotourism, silent tourism and "calmcations" grow in popularity, rail and ship travel—which can transport guests far away from light and noise pollution—will capitalize on these trends. Cruises are focusing on everything from longevity programming to more "scientific citizen" expeditions. And residential cruise real estate is also emerging. Next year, Blue World Voyages plans to launch its first ship, entirely dedicated to sports and wellness, and featuring advanced technology like air and water purification systems, circadian lighting and vitamin-C infused showers—the kinds of amenities seen in the most sophisticated wellness real estate projects on land. With both cruises and trains offering travel where the journey can be the destination, and with slowing down exactly the kind of wellbeing we most need, expect to see more wellness on cruise lines and rail lines moving forward.

The Middle East's Wellness Ambitions

From Desert Retreats to High-Tech Wellness, the Region Embraces Holistic Wellbeing

The Middle East is emerging as a global wellness leader, blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation and sustainability, fueled by national strategies and vast new developments. Wellness is touching every part of Middle Eastern society, from innovative health solutions to religious gatherings, and as oil-dependent countries seek new revenue streams, wellness is emerging as a prime sector. Several Middle Eastern countries have articulated national visions that emphasize wellness and preventive healthcare as integral components of their development strategies, understanding that wellbeing is vital to economic diversification and population health. The UAE's Vision 2030 invests in prevention and AI-enhanced clinical care; Oman's Vision 2040 emphasizes preventive health and the creation of a genomic database targeting genetic diseases; and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 funds public health campaigns targeting chronic illness and has gone big on wellness tourism.

Large-scale travel destinations like Red Sea Global's AMAALA in Saudi Arabia—which will include an unprecedented 30 world-class wellness destinations when complete, with the first eight opening this year—highlight the region's ambitious moves into wellness tourism. Elsewhere, Arabic wellness traditions and dramatic landscapes are creating authentic experiences that highlight the region's beauty and heritage. For instance, in Jordan, guests connect with local Bedouin culture while stargazing and hiking. The region is pioneering new intersections between sports and wellness, with destinations like Qatar's Aspire Academy and Saudi Arabia's Sports Boulevard. Digital innovation is transforming healthcare in the Middle East, especially within the GCC countries, with major investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, genomic medicine and digital healthcare infrastructure. The market for beauty products celebrating Middle Eastern heritage is growing, with products like Asteri Beauty's vegan, "desert-proof" collection, or MZN Bodycare's line, inspired by the plants of Saudi Arabia. Extremely ambitious investment in preventative healthcare, sports, and wellness infrastructure and tourism, are creating a new global hub for wellbeing—one that once seemed unlikely.

