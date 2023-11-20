Global X Announces Leadership Change

20 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Luis Berruga has decided to step down from his role following 10 years with the firm. Thomas Park, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA), an affiliate of the parent company of Global X, will lead the firm on an interim basis while it conducts a search for Luis' permanent replacement. Mr. Park has been a board member of Global X since Mirae Asset acquired the company in 2018.

Mr. Berruga joined Global X in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer and was named CEO in 2018. Under his leadership, Global X's AUM has grown to $39 billion and its market share has nearly doubled.

"I'm incredibly proud of everything we've accomplished at Global X and leave knowing that we've built something incredibly special," said Mr. Berruga. "I feel extremely fortunate to have played a part in the development of such an impactful ETF franchise and I want to thank our amazing team and Mirae Asset for helping to build a wonderful firm. I know this team will continue to deliver a tremendous impact to our clients in the years to come."

Added Mr. Park, "On behalf of everyone at Global X and Mirae Asset, I want to thank Luis for his leadership and dedication to the firm. Luis helped build Global X into one of the most innovative and admired ETF issuers in the world. He brought excitement and an entrepreneurial spirit to his work – and in doing so – created a passionate workplace. We are grateful to Luis for the legacy he has created and wish him the best in his next chapter."

About Global X ETFs
Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 100 ETF strategies and over $39 billion in assets under management.i While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80 billion in assets under management.iii

Media Contact: Audrey Belloff, [email protected]

i Source: Global X, as of October 2023
ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of October 2023
iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of October 2023

