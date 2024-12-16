Global X Announces the Release of Its Annual 'Charting Disruption' Thematic Outlook for 2025 and Beyond

This year's outlook covers innovation and disruption across technology, infrastructure, environment, and healthcare.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC (Global X) today announced the launch of Charting Disruption: Outlook for 2025 and Beyond, the firm's fourth annual thought leadership piece. This year's outlook explores key factors shaping markets and industries including technology, infrastructure and the environment, and healthcare. Produced in partnership with Bloomberg Media, Charting Disruption features insights from leading corporates including John Deere, d-Matrix and Insilico Medicine, along with Global X Research analysts.

"Charting Disruption identifies the major disruptors driving change in everyday life, and which stand to benefit from structural shifts in the global economy," said Ryan O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Global X. "Global X was founded on the principle of offering innovative investment solutions; Charting Disruption continues this tradition by clarifying complex themes for investors to consider in their portfolio positioning."

"Robust thematic research is at the heart of Global X. In Charting Disruption, we employ our rigorous research process to explore rapidly evolving trends, along with the companies that stand to benefit from the materialization of those trends," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X. "From paradigm-shifting technologies to infrastructure and the environment to new innovations in healthcare, we are thrilled to present Charting Disruption as a roadmap for investors navigating an ever-changing world."

Key Insights:

Paradigm-Shifting Technologies Existing everyday technology is being reshaped by AI , and spurring a potential upgrade cycle for smartphones. U.S. data center capacity continues to grow, increasing U.S. power demand and spurring new technological advancements. vi Software growth is changing cybersecurity needs as cloud-native and AI-native security solutions come to market . viii

Infrastructure & Environment Power grids are at an inflection point due to increasing consumption from AI data centers, EVs, and manufacturing facilities Extreme weather poses risks to global infrastructure , and accomplishing global climate change objectives require significant investment. xi Aging power grid assets in the U.S. pose both a risk and an opportunity for spending significant amounts of still unallocated federal funds. xiii

Advancing Healthcare Generative AI may reshape and expedite the drug discovery process, generating cost efficiencies and more affordable medicine. xiv GLP-1s are defining the next generation of weight loss treatment, potentially yielding substantially economic benefits through the prevention of chronic diseases. xviii Revenues from genomic medicines are expanding as genomics address a growing number of illnesses. xx



Global X has been at the forefront of innovation and disruption for over 15 years, and Charting Disruption leverages the firm's expertise on the powerful trends shaping the global economy. Through analyses, interviews, video explorations, charts and more, Charting Disruption reveals what we expect to disrupt our world in 2025 and beyond. The research was produced in partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios. To explore the interactive website, click here or visit www.chartingdisruption.com. To download the full report, click here. To view accessible media assets and graphs, click here.

About Global X Management Company LLC

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $630 billion in assets under management worldwide.xxi Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

