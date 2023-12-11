Global X ETFs Announces the Release of its Third Annual 'Charting Disruption' Thematic Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of Charting Disruption 2024, its third annual landmark research project that aims to shed a quantifiable light on what the future may hold. Global X partnered with handpicked experts in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Assets, CleanTech, Autonomous Vehicles, Genomics & Biotech, and Food Innovation to unpack the breakthrough trends, cutting-edge technologies and real-world applications covered in this year's interactive outlook.

"It can be challenging to envision the capacity for global change within a lifetime, but with Charting Disruption we strive to do just that," commented Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X. "As a leader in thematic investing, we are committed to providing clients and investors with the resources needed to understand and leverage the trends shaping our economy. This year's project focuses on the interplay between technology and emerging areas of innovation in green energy, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and more. We take you with us to have a closer look at the breakthroughs we're witnessing around the world. From riding in an autonomous truck with Kodiak, the company leading the charge in self-driving trucks, to touring a solar farm and seeing first-hand the positive impact of fiscal policies in the transition to net zero, we believe the possibilities are endless."

Charting Disruption 2024 looks back at the inventions of yesterday to forecast the changes we anticipate tomorrow. Through analyses, interviews, video explorations, charts and more, Charting Disruption reveals what we expect to disrupt our world in 2024 and beyond.

Key Insights:

CleanTech : Expert consensus suggests the world must limit global warming to 1.5–2.0 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, which will require an estimated $150 trillion in investments from 2023–2050 across all energy transition technologies.[i]

Charting Disruption 2024 was produced in partnership with Wall Street Journal Custom Content. To explore the interactive website, click here or visit www.chartingdisruption.com. To download the full report, click here.

Wall Street Journal Custom Content is a unit of The Wall Street Journal Advertising Department. The Wall Street Journal news organization was not involved in the creation of this content.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[xiv] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $560 billion in assets under management worldwide.[xv] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.[xvi]

