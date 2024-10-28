Global X ETFs Appoints Christopher Adams as Chief Marketing Officer

Financial services marketing veteran, formerly UBS and Goldman Sachs, joins Global X as the firm creates a runway for continued innovation and growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Christopher Adams as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Chris will report to Ryan O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Global X ETFs, and will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the firm's go-forward brand and marketing strategy in the US.

"Chris is a marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering impactful and innovative strategies in the financial industry. His extensive experience and vision will be invaluable as we enter a new era of growth and innovation at Global X," said Ryan O'Connor. "We are delighted to have him join our team and elevate our brand and marketing in the U.S."

Since launching in 2008, and the subsequent acquisition by Mirae Asset in 2018, Global X has established its leadership in thematic investing and alternative income strategies, while expanding its diverse product line-up to feature more than 90 ETFs across several families, including Thematic Growth, Income, Risk Management, International Access and Commodities. Over the past several years, Global X has experienced a rapid ascent in the ETF industry, reaching $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2024 – representing a more than five-fold increase since 2018.i

About Christopher Adams

Most recently, Chris served as Head of Americas Marketing Strategy, Global Markets at UBS. Prior to that, he was Head of Product & Channel Marketing – Americas at Symphony, a financial messaging service. Chris began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he spent over fifteen across a range of marketing strategy roles, including ETF marketing.

Chris received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Fordham Gabelli School of Business and his Master of Business Administration in Finance from Wayne State University.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than 15 years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $50 billion in assets under management.ii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.iii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with approximately $119bn in assets under management.iv

i Source: Global X as of October 28, 2024

ii Source: Global X as of October 28, 2024

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2024

iv Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2024

CONTACT: Ariel Kouvaras, [email protected]

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC