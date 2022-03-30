Global X ETFs Earns Great Place to Work® Certification, Demonstrating the Firm's Commitment to Company Culture and Employee Well-Being

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has received Great Place to Work® certification in recognition of its workplace culture and employee experience.

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has quickly risen to become one of the most robust ETF-specific platforms in the world. A big part of Global X's success can be attributed to its agility and exploration mindset, which are emblematic of the firm's culture and part of its DNA. As Global X has grown, it has been successful at maintaining the uniqueness and spirit that has always made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client service, teamwork, and professionalism.

"Empowerment, exploration, authenticity and enthusiasm have been Global X's core values since inception, and it remains of utmost importance to maintain those values in every aspect of the business – whether it be empowering investors to pursue their financial goals through our product lineup, or ensuring our culture is built on openness, collaboration, and most importantly, a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. "Global X will always remain a place where every employee can bring their whole self to work and the Great Place to Work certification reaffirms Global X as a company that puts employee well-being first."

The Trust Index™ Great Place to Work employee survey uncovered the following key findings:

96% of employees at Global X ETFs say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

98% of employees feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

98% of employees feel that our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent".

98% of employees feel that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Great Place to Work®, which issues certifications for companies with proven track records of creating healthy work environments, is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

Having surpassed a headcount of 150 employees this year, Global X ETFs is growing quickly and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $41 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

i Source: Global X ETFs, as of March 25, 2022

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of June 2021

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of February 25, 2022

