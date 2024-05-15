Global X ETFs Expands Availability of Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm's Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio will be available through Cambridge Investment Research's proprietary Cambridge Asset Allocation Platform (CAAP).

Global X's ETF model portfolios provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients. The Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities.

"By looking beyond classic industry and geographic classifications in search of growth-oriented disruptors that can shape the economy of tomorrow, the Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio embodies our firm's commitment to providing Beyond Ordinary solutions," said Tom Driscoll, Head of Model Portfolio Sales at Global X. "Cambridge's CAAP will serve as a key partner as we work to provide advisors with highly flexible investment solutions on behalf of their clients."

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence.

About Global X ETFs:

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $48 billion in U.S. assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer both Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $120bn in assets under management. iii

Important Disclosures:

Strategies discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Please consult a financial professional for more information regarding your investment situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider the product's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Financial Group.

