Global X ETFs Introduces the Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL)

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch the Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL). The fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to the small-cap equity market within the United States through access to securities in the Russell 2000 Index.

Pursuing expansion from the early stages of their respective life cycles, investors may seek exposure to a range of small-cap companies such as those within the Russell 2000 Index. The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) provides investors such exposure with a weighted cap contingency. The fund seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index, which maintains quarterly caps on individual constituents so that no particular stock can make up more than 20% of the index each quarter. Further, the sum of the weights of all constituents that represent more than 4.5% of the index cannot exceed 48% of the total index's weight at each rebalance.

"Small-cap investments can help investors gain exposure to new and innovative growth opportunities and diversify their core equity allocations," said Rohan Reddy, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "We are thrilled to introduce RSSL, which provides that small-cap core exposure with a capping methodology intended to maintain diversification."

The Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.08%.

