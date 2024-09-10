Global X ETFs Introduces Three Treasury Ladder ETFs

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch the three funds: The Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (SLDR), the Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (MLDR), and the Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (LLDR). These funds, which collectively offer investors targeted exposure toward specific segments of the Treasury yield curve, are the firm's latest additions to its Income suite of Funds.

ETF Name Ticker Expense Ratio Underlying Index Fund Overview Global X Short-Term Treasury Ladder ETF SLDR 0.12 % FTSE US Treasury 1-3 Years Laddered Bond Index Invests in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that target 1-3 year maturity ranges Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder ETF MLDR 0.12 % FTSE US Treasury 3-10 Years Laddered Bond Index Invests in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that target 3-10 year maturity ranges Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF LLDR 0.12 % FTSE US Treasury 10-30 Years Laddered Bond Index Invests in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities that target 10-30 year maturity ranges

A Treasury ladder is a bond investment strategy which seeks to provide diversification and income using a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. Depending on the targeted maturity range, these strategies can consist of Treasury Bonds ("T-Bonds"), notes ("T-Notes") or bills ("T-Bills"). Treasury ladder portfolios span across a range of different maturities. Each maturity is considered a "rung" on the ladder, and usually each rung is equally weighted in proportion to one another. Combined, the equally weighted collection of bond rungs forms the bond ladder. Over time, as bonds mature or approach maturity, the assets are reinvested, or "rolled", to the next rung. The Global X Treasury Ladder ETFs offer the opportunity to maintain exposure to a varied treasury portfolio at a competitive cost within the ETF structure, and they allow investors to target specific maturities across the yield curve in a single trade..

"With the launch of these Treasury ladder funds, Global X now proudly offers investors exposure across the yield curve," said Robert Scrudato, Director of Options and Income Research at Global X. "The Federal Reserve appears set to cut rates, and in such an environment these ETFs may appeal to investors who are seeking periodic cash flows."

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and approximately $50 billion in assets under managementi. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer both Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwideii. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with approximately $130bn in assets under management.iii

