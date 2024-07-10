Global X ETFs Surpasses $50 Billion in Assets Under Management in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) today announced that the firm exceeded $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) in the U.S.[i] This important milestone reflects the firm's rapid ascent as a leading global ETF provider, having grown from $10 billion in assets under management when the firm was acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments in July 2018. [ii] As of July 8, the AUM has increased by over $6 billion since the beginning of the year, among its strongest performances in Global X's 15 year history. [iii]

Since Global X launched its first ETF in 2009, the firm has grown and established its expertise in Thematic Growth and Income strategies, reflecting investor interest in the strategies. Global X has expanded its diverse product lineup to feature more than 90 ETFs across several categories, including International, Core, and Commodity funds. The product offerings include themes such as artificial intelligence and evolving infrastructure needs, as well as strategies which seek to generate income including through covered call writing and access to high dividend paying equities. Global X now boasts fourteen ETFs with over $1 billion in assets [iv], spanning across Thematic Growth, Income, and Commodities strategies.[v]

"Global X has developed from a challenger to an industry leader, driven by both our highly innovative product pipeline and through the backing of Mirae Asset, which recognizes Global X as its flagship ETF brand," said Ryan O'Connor, CEO of Global X ETFs. "We have now entered another era of innovation-driven growth, and I am honored to play a leading role in this exciting and transformative period for the business."

CEO Ryan O'Connor continued: "We have an incredible team at Global X with a deep bench of talent and industry knowledge, and this team is building out the infrastructure to take our expansion to the next level—to $100 billion in assets and beyond. In an effort to achieve this growth, we remain laser-focused on delivering for our clients in new, innovative ways to help them reach their investment objectives."

"When I joined Global X as a Research Analyst in 2010, the firm was a new entrant in the ETF industry with $1 billion in assets across eleven funds," said Alex Ashby, Chief Operating Officer at Global X ETFs. "Fast forward to today, we have now eclipsed $50 billion in assets across 93 funds. It has been incredibly rewarding to experience our team's growth to new heights, while prioritizing innovation and collaboration."

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $50 billion in assets under management.[vi] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer both Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management across 19 countries worldwide.[vii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $119bn in assets under management.[viii]

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

