Global X Launches U.S. Natural Gas ETF Seeking to Capitalize on Liquified Natural Gas Exports

LNGX offers pure-play exposure to the value chain from exploration and production to export infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF (LNGX), which seeks to capture the growing momentum of natural gas purchases from international markets. LNGX tracks the Global X U.S. Natural Gas Index. The fund is passively managed with an expense ratio of 45 basis points.

"We saw an opportunity to address market demand with a fund offering pure-play exposure to the natural gas value chain as a focused segment of the broader U.S. oil and gas industry," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research & Development at Global X.

As the world's largest liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter, the U.S. is the backbone of global energy supply, providing roughly one-quarter of global gas production and global electricity generation.[i] In addition, Global X believes companies may benefit from a fund that offers targeted exposure to the U.S. natural gas value chain, from upstream exploration and production to midstream transport, storage, processing, liquefaction, and export.

"Trade dynamics are driving policy changes that we expect could result in greater global reliance on U.S. LNG exports for years to come," said Scott Helfstein, Head of Investment Strategy at Global X. "We believe that natural gas remains an essential way to meet baseload power demand, including incremental needs from data centers, while complementing renewables."

New Fund Details

Fund Name and Ticker Expense

Ratio CUSIP / ISIN Global X U.S. Natural Gas ETF (LNGX) 0.45 % 37960A172 /

US37960A1723

About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and $70 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core and other funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com .

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group ("Mirae Asset"), a global leader in financial services, with $729.5 billion in assets under management worldwide as of June 30, 2025.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which the Fund may invest may be limited. LNGX invests in the energy industry, which entails significant risk and volatility. LNGX is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds (the "Funds"). The Global X U.S. Natural Gas Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC for use by the Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

