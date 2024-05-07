GlobalVetLink and Equine Register Canada Forge New Partnership to Transform Equine Health Management

AMES, Iowa and OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink and Equine Register Canada are joining forces to revolutionize the way equine health information is managed and shared. The partnership will leverage GlobalVetLink's intelligent online regulatory compliance platform and ERC's equine identification and biosecurity expertise to streamline processes and enhance biosecurity practices across Canada.

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, and Equine Register Canada is a top provider of equine identification, biosecurity, and health management services. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in equine health management, bringing together two industry leaders to benefit veterinarians, horse owners, event organizers, and industry professionals.

"We are excited to partner with Equine Register Canada to accelerate equine health management," said Gary Ambrosino, GlobalVetLink CEO. "Our partnership sets the stage for transformative changes in the equine industry, providing unprecedented digital solutions that ensure superior health management and security."

By integrating ERC's Digital Stable with the GVL Compliance Assistant platform , stakeholders can access and store vital health records and documentation seamlessly. This will improve communication and verification across the equine community, ultimately promoting a culture of collaboration and innovation that benefits horses, veterinarians, and stakeholders worldwide.

"At ERC, we are committed to leveraging technology and collaborating with like-minded organizations to advance equine welfare and protect the national herd," said Yves Hamelin, Equine Register Canada Executive Director. "Partnering with GlobalVetLink allows us to further our mission by providing cutting-edge solutions that empower horse owners and veterinarians to manage equine health information like never before."

This partnership is a win for the entire equine community. With the ability to store and share health information securely, veterinarians can provide more comprehensive care for their patients. Horse owners will find peace of mind in knowing their animals' health records are easily accessible, and it will be easy for event organizers to ensure the safety and compliance of all participating horses.

For more information about Equine Register Canada, please visit www.equineregister.ca. For more information about GlobalVetLink, please visit www.globalvetlink.com.

About Equine Register Canada:

Equine Register Canada offers fully integrated and user-friendly web and mobile applications built to manage everything around horse ownership including health records, identification and microchip records available via a secure digital smartcard. Additional features will be introduced soon, including targeted disease and natural disaster warnings, health care reminders, Coggins certificate upload, and direct link to veterinarians via our upcoming vet app. Having already proven indispensable in the UK, Equine Register is thrilled to be bringing its expertise and functionality to the Canadian market.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions.

