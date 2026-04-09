Globant and CMPC Launched an AI-Based Supply Chain Traceability Solution compliant with EU Deforestation Regulation

The solution enables real-time reporting, automated document intelligence, and scalable regulatory compliance across global operations

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced the successful deployment of an AI-based supply chain traceability and compliance solution for CMPC, a global pulp, paper, and packaging company operating in more than 45 countries.

AI-based supply chain traceability solution

Built on SAP Clean Core principles and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the solution automates document extraction and compliance workflows using Machine Learning and AI. The implementation reduced manual traceability processes from up to 12 days to just minutes (averaging around 3 minutes), enabling up to 99.9% faster processing and real-time regulatory reporting, helping CMPC ensure full adherence to the European Union's Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

As sustainability regulations intensify globally, supply chain transparency has become a critical operational and reputational priority. The EU Deforestation Regulation requires companies and suppliers to demonstrate that products placed on the European market are not linked to deforestation or forest degradation, introducing significant compliance complexity for global manufacturers.

Key outcomes of the initiative include:

Up to a 12-day reduction in manual traceability processes , shifting compliance validation from days to near real-time (averaging around 3 minutes), enabling up to 99.9% faster processing

, shifting compliance validation from days to near real-time (averaging around 3 minutes), Real-time supply chain visibility and regulatory reporting , improving governance and oversight

, improving governance and oversight Full compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) , mitigating financial and reputational risk

, mitigating financial and reputational risk Scalable SAP Clean Core architecture, enabling long-term agility and secure document governance

"This new solution we developed with Globant enables us to collect information from various sources and demonstrate our commitment to a principle we firmly uphold: zero deforestation," said José Antonio Valdés, Digitalization Project Manager at CMPC.

"Regulatory compliance is no longer a back-office function — it is a strategic capability," said Santiago Noziglia, CEO of Consumer Goods & Manufacturing AI Studio at Globant. "By integrating SAP Clean Core with AI-powered automation, we helped CMPC transform regulatory pressure into operational advantage. This initiative sets a benchmark for intelligent, sustainable manufacturing."

The initiative positions CMPC as a leader in AI-enabled regulatory compliance within the pulp and paper industry and demonstrates how artificial intelligence can elevate sustainability, efficiency, and transparency simultaneously.

To learn more about the full case study, visit: https://more.globant.com/en/cmpc-supply-chain-efficiency-with-ai

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About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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SOURCE Globant