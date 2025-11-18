Globe Games Special Print Section to Launch on November 23rd

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe is thrilled to announce the launch of its Globe Games special section, set to debut on Sunday, November 23, 2025. This special insert will showcase the best of the Globe's puzzles and games, all of which are also available on Globe.com .

The Boston Globe Games Globe Games Special Print Insert November 2025

Print subscribers will receive this exciting additional section as part of their regular Sunday delivery. Additionally, it will be available for purchase at newsstands throughout Boston and New England, ensuring that families and puzzle enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy the curated print insert across the region.

The Globe Games section will feature print editions of all six of the Globe's popular games: Crossword , Mini Crossword , Sudoku , KenKen , Word Flower , and the original word game launched earlier this year, Align .

Highlighting this special section is a unique 30x30 circular crossword grid, featuring over 200 clues. This extraordinary puzzle was constructed by Brendan Emmett Quigley, one of the Globe's regular Sunday puzzle constructors, and meticulously edited by Brad Wilber, the puzzle editor for Boswords, Boston's premiere crossword organization.

The section will also premiere the print edition of the Globe's original game, Align, for the first time. This new twist on Align was designed by the Globe's Director of Games, Daniel King, in collaboration with renowned local puzzlemaker Brendan Emmett Quigley, one of Align's original designers whose work has been published in major markets for more than 20 years. Align, a unique spelling puzzle, challenges players to rearrange letter tiles within a 5x5 grid to create valid words in each row and column. Originally launched as a digital game, Align has become popular for its strategic gameplay and engaging design.

"The Globe Games special section is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the puzzles and games we offer online and in our app, and potentially bring them to a new audience who might only know our games in print," said Daniel King, the Globe's director of games. "We loved crafting every detail of this unique printed experience, from the beautiful illustrations, to the super-sized crossword, and of course the first ever print edition of Align. We hope readers enjoy having this on their table this holiday to solve together with family and friends."

For dedicated pen-and-paper puzzle solvers, this special section on November 23rd is an added bonus and an invitation to explore the games and puzzles online and in the Globe app. Globe Games is a dedicated section of The Boston Globe's website featuring daily games and puzzles designed to keep minds sharp. Explore today's challenges at Globe.com/games .

