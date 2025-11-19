The Boston Globe's High School Sports Team Launches Weekly Newsletter to Enhance High School Sports Coverage

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe's High School Sports Team is pleased to introduce its latest initiative, the "Varsity News" newsletter . This launch is a continuation of the commitment made by the team in the spring to improve high school sports coverage throughout Massachusetts. The newsletter is designed to deliver original content, comprehensive reporting, and opportunities for community involvement to students, parents, coaches, athletic directors, and sports fans.

"I'm excited to bring readers 'Varsity News' every week. It will be an essential guide to the high school sports landscape, breaking down the biggest moments, highlighting the greatest achievements, and helping high school sports fans contextualize the week's news," said Brendan Kurie, assistant high school sports editor and author of "Varsity News."

The " Varsity News " newsletter, launching on November 19, 2025, will be distributed weekly on Wednesdays and will feature:

Top Sports News : A quick look at the top high school sports news and analysis.

: A quick look at the top high school sports news and analysis. In-Depth Reporting : Detailed stories and insights into high school sports events and trends.

: Detailed stories and insights into high school sports events and trends. Community Engagement: Opportunities to connect with fellow sports enthusiasts and participate in live and virtual events.

This newsletter is an extension of the high school sports initiative announced in May 2025, when The Boston Globe announced the expansion of its dedicated efforts in covering the high school sports scene in Massachusetts. The high schools sports initiative was expanded to meet the growing interest from schools, parents, and athletes, as participation in high school sports reaches an all-time peak. The dedicated team, led by veteran sports journalists, ensures that Globe readers receive the best coverage of the communities, athletes, and games that matter most to them.

"We are thrilled to bring this new initiative to our community," said Katie McInerney, the Globe's senior assistant sports editor and editor of "Varsity News." "Our goal is to foster a direct connection with our high school sports audience, enhancing engagement and loyalty. This newsletter will be a convenient way to stay informed, right in your inbox."

Visit Globe.com/highschoolsports for all high school sports coverage, or check out the sports pages of the Globe in print and on the mobile app.

Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]

