The Boston Globe Names Brian McGrory as Editor

Veteran newsroom leader returns to lead the Globe beginning January 5, 2026

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced today that Brian McGrory will rejoin the organization as editor, effective January 5, 2026.

McGrory brings a distinguished record of leadership, innovation, and journalistic excellence from his prior tenure at the Globe, along with expanded experience from academia and the nonprofit news sector. He shares a deep and lasting commitment to The Boston Globe and to the communities it serves.

Previously, McGrory spent 34 years at the Globe, beginning in 1989 as a reporter in the former South Weekly before holding a wide range of roles, including general assignment reporter, roving national reporter, White House correspondent, signature metro columnist, editor of the Metro department, and editor of the Globe from 2012 to early 2023.

While editor, McGrory led the Globe newsroom through a period of dramatic industry transformation while overseeing coverage of major regional and national stories. Under his leadership, the Globe reinvented its coverage with new beats, a renewed editorial outlook, and a stronger emphasis on digital journalism, while winning multiple Pulitzer Prizes and significantly expanding its digital subscriber base.

Since leaving the Globe, McGrory has remained deeply engaged in journalism and media leadership. As chair of the Journalism Department at Boston University and a professor of the practice, he launched the Local News Initiative, an ambitious effort designed to foster collaboration among local nonprofit and independent news organizations across New England. A central component of that effort is the BU Newsroom, which McGrory launched last year, hiring an editor in chief and producing more than 400 student-written stories, all professionally edited and published in partnership with local nonprofit and independent news organizations. McGrory plans to continue his involvement with the initiative.

McGrory has also held multiple leadership roles at The Baltimore Banner, one of the nation's fastest-growing nonprofit news organizations. He has served as a board member, strategic adviser, interim chief executive officer, and interim editor this past summer. The Banner won its first Pulitzer Prize in May and has rapidly expanded its subscriber base since its launch.

"Brian's passion for the Globe and his love of Boston are deeply intertwined," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. "We are thrilled to welcome Brian back and look forward to the work our world-class newsroom will continue to do under his leadership."

"Life doesn't always follow plans, and this wasn't part of mine," said Brian McGrory. "But pretty much my entire career has been tied to the Globe, proudly so, and I'm honored to return and play what I hope will be a helpful role during this complicated moment in the region and beyond. We'll continue to drive the Globe forward. I arrive back with some added experiences from my time away, the Globe is in a different place than when I left, and the industry has entirely new challenges to face. It was the honor of my life to be the editor once. It is something even beyond that now."

Contact: Boston Globe Media Communications, 617-851-3396, [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE The Boston Globe