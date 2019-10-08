Globe Telecom Selects Aviat's WTM 4800 Multi-Band Solution to Support 5G Deployments

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Globe Telecom Inc. will deploy its WTM 4800 E-band and multi-band radio platform to support their 5G rollouts. WTM 4800 is the industry's first and only single box, multi-band solution which lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) significantly, compared to alternative multi-band solutions.

"Multi-band is an important wireless transport technology applying the optimal use of spectrum leading to higher bandwidth supporting Globe's backhaul requirements for 5G and Enterprise at the lowest cost per Gbps," stated Mr. Constantine A. Serafica, Head of Transport Network Division, Globe Telecom. "Aviat's WTM 4800 multi-band solution is unique in the industry and we look forward to leveraging this technology across our network footprint as we migrate to 5G in the coming months."

Globe will also use the Aviat Design tool for multi-band link planning, allowing the provider to simplify network planning of multi-band links. Additionally, Globe will be leveraging Aviat's NETCONF/YANG interfaces to support its automation and software defined networking (SDN) initiatives, the result of close collaboration between the companies. The WTM 4800 multi-band solution is designed to advance Globe's end-to-end SDN framework and in turn, will help lower overall network operations costs.

"We greatly value the relationship we've established with Globe and continue to invest in innovation to ensure we support their business," stated Stan Gallagher, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Aviat Networks. "We are very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with Globe and believe the deployment of our WTM 4800 solution, along with the various services provided, will help enhance their customer value proposition and Aviat's technology leadership."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

