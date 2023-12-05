Globe Trot (Or Not) with OtterBox Lumen Series Passport for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace wanderlust at home or abroad with the new OtterBox Lumen Series Passport, featuring aerial maps of some of the top travel destinations in the world. OtterBox Lumen Series Passport for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup is available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com

From New York to Tokyo, Paris to London – Lumen Series Passport for iPhone has you protected with a minimalist iPhone case that celebrates these iconic destinations. The detailed aerial map graphics are layered on a clear Lumen Series case, giving a 3D effect to the image while letting iPhone show through. The maps were hand-drawn by OtterBox artist Samantha Fowler and feature matte and gloss elements to create additional depth, with metallic accents giving the waterways an extra pop. 

Lumen Series Passport is a thin case that provides trusted OtterBox protection – with 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6).1 Grippy sides ensure a strong hold while the raised edges protect the camera and screen in case of a drop. The case is designed for iPhone and Apple MagSafe technology, and the MagSafe ring accent on the case includes the featured city's geographic coordinates. Lumen Series Passport is made with 50% recycled material and is covered by the OtterBox limited lifetime warranty.2 

Pair Lumen Series Passport with a coordinating OtterBox Rugged AirTag case. This dual-material case comes with two carabiner options and features the geographic coordinates for the corresponding city.

Order by Dec. 18 to receive free express shipping and ensure all your OtterBox accessories arrive by Christmas. Lumen Series Passport and the Rugged Case for AirTag are available now at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.  

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.  

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback [c212.net].  

For more information, visit otterbox.com [c212.net]. 

Lumen Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
Calculation excludes MagSafe feature

SOURCE OtterBox

