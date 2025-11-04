Globee® Awards for Achievement: Now accepting Marketing, Communications, and Publications Entries Worldwide

Recognizing impactful strategies, campaigns, and creative work from organizations worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Achievement, a premier global business recognition program, is now accepting nominations in the categories of Marketing, Communications, and Publications.

Learn more and submit entries now: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/

Open to individuals, teams, and organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide, these award categories highlight exceptional achievements in areas such as marketing strategy, digital and print communications, public relations, corporate storytelling, content development, branding, and publications.

Entries can highlight both internal and external campaigns, product or service launches, stakeholder engagement, design innovation, and more.

Submit your nominations now to showcase your organization's standout achievements and gain global recognition for the work that elevates visibility, credibility, and growth. Don't miss this opportunity—apply today and make your success known.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards

Globee® Awards for Excellence Invites Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide to Volunteer as Judges

Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invite Business and Technology Professionals Worldwide to Participate as Judges

