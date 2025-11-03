Globee® Awards for Excellence Invites Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide to Volunteer as Judges

Working Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide Can Apply to Participate as Judges for the Globee® Awards for Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Excellence, a premier data-driven global business awards program, now invites working professionals and business owners from all over the world to volunteer as judges. This program recognizes outstanding achievements in all areas of business and the workplace, encompassing individuals, teams, departments, companies, products, services, and digital initiatives.

Judges independently review each nomination based only on merit, using clear criteria: achievement, main content, summary, and supporting materials. Each judge's evaluation is conducted separately, and all judges possess verifiable business or professional experience.

Judging is based on a transparent, data-driven scoring system. Judges can review and score each assignment from anywhere in the world, at their own time and convenience.

Judges who complete their assignments receive:

A verified eCertificate of participation

of participation Name and company listing on the official Globee® Awards Judges page

on the official Globee® Awards Judges page Opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

