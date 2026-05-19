Globee® Awards for Business, Now in Its 16th Year, Invite Large Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global business achievements from enterprises and organizations across industries with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting large organizations and enterprises worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program welcomes submissions from organizations operating across diverse industries and markets, including large private companies, public corporations, multinational enterprises, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Every country and region has organizations contributing to business growth, innovation, operational advancement, customer initiatives, technology adoption, leadership, and workplace excellence, and the Globee® Awards for Business provide an opportunity for these achievements to be recognized.

The awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. Submissions may represent accomplishments related to organizational performance, digital transformation, operational effectiveness, customer engagement, innovation initiatives, leadership, sustainability efforts, and measurable business impact.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that organizations creating impact at different scales and across different markets have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards