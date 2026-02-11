Globee® Awards for Business to Honor Excellence in Brand, Communications, and Creative Work

Recognizing standout brand, communications, and creative achievements across industries, organizations, and regions worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that the Globee® Awards for Business will recognize outstanding achievements in brand leadership, marketing communications, and creative work. Part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, this initiative serves as a trusted platform for honoring work that strengthens brands, elevates storytelling, and delivers measurable business outcomes.

Learn more and submit achievements: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

Open to organizations, agencies, teams, and departments of all sizes across every industry and region, the awards celebrate excellence across branding initiatives, integrated communications, creative strategy, content, design, and campaigns that drive growth and reputation.

All entries are evaluated through a transparent, independent scoring process by industry experts and peers, ensuring recognition is based solely on merit.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, relying on independent working professionals and business owners to evaluate achievements across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

