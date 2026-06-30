Globee® Awards for Impact, Now in Its 19th Year, Invite Working Professionals, Business Owners, Teams, and Departments Worldwide to Nominate Workplace and Business Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global workplace and business achievements demonstrating measurable impact, leadership, innovation, operational excellence, and organizational progress

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting working professionals, business owners, teams, and departments worldwide to nominate their workplace and business achievements for consideration.

Learn more and apply at: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements that create measurable value within organizations, workplaces, industries, and communities. The program welcomes nominations representing accomplishments that improve organizational performance, customer experiences, operational efficiency, innovation, workforce engagement, sustainability, digital transformation, technology implementation, community initiatives, and other measurable outcomes.

The program welcomes participation from organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations operating worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful workplace and business accomplishments at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to professionals, organizations, teams, and departments worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards