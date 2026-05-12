Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®): Recognizing Innovation Achievements Worldwide, Now in Its 18th Year -- Accepting Entries

Recognizing innovation achievements across products, services, teams, leadership, operations, funding initiatives, public sector programs, and organizational impact worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 18th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®).

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Originally established as the Golden Bridge Awards®, the program has, for 18 years, recognized innovation achievements across a broad range of business and workplace activities worldwide. Over time, the awards evolved into the Globee® Awards for Innovation while continuing the tradition of recognizing achievements extending beyond products and services to include innovative approaches across teams, departments, leadership initiatives, operational strategies, customer engagement, funding and growth initiatives, public sector outreach, and organizational transformation.

The awards welcome submissions representing innovation across industries and organizational structures, reflecting the many ways organizations create measurable impact through new ideas, improved processes, strategic execution, technology adoption, and creative problem-solving.

Open to organizations of all sizes—including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations—the program reflects innovation occurring across global markets and professional environments. Submissions may also represent achievements from teams, departments, and professionals across organizational levels.

The program welcomes nominations representing local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that innovation and measurable impact at every organizational level have the opportunity to be recognized. Entries are open to organizations of all sizes worldwide, including startups, enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards