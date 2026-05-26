Globee® Awards for Technology Invite SaaS, Cloud, and Enterprise Technology Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global technology achievements across SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise systems, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting SaaS, cloud computing, and enterprise technology organizations worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

The program recognizes achievements across a broad range of technology areas, including software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud infrastructure, enterprise platforms, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, digital transformation, customer experience technologies, and operational systems supporting organizations across industries.

Open to organizations of all sizes—including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations—the awards reflect the growing role of technology in driving operational efficiency, customer engagement, innovation, scalability, and measurable business outcomes.

Submissions may represent achievements related to product development, technology implementation, cloud migration, AI-enabled services, security enhancements, enterprise modernization, workflow automation, and other initiatives demonstrating measurable impact.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful technology initiatives at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards