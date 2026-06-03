Globee® Awards for Technology, Now in Its 21st Year, Invite Nominations for Product and Service Achievements Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global technology achievements across products, services, platforms, and solutions with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate their technology product and service achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Now in its 21st year, the Globee® Awards for Technology continue to recognize achievements across a broad range of technology disciplines and industry sectors. The program traces its origins to the Network Products Guide, a print-era publication established to increase awareness of technology products and services. Over time, the program evolved into a global recognition platform celebrating achievements across the technology landscape.

The awards welcome submissions representing achievements in software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, enterprise systems, digital platforms, automation, telecommunications, healthcare technology, manufacturing technology, space technology, and other technology-driven products and services.

Organizations of all sizes—including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations—are invited to participate. Submissions may highlight product innovation, service excellence, technology implementation, customer impact, operational improvements, digital transformation initiatives, and measurable business outcomes.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful technology products and services from organizations worldwide have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards