GlobeSt. Recognizes Rob Finlay of Thirty Capital as a 2024 Best Boss in Commercial Real Estate

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum, a prominent source for commercial real estate news and insights, announces Rob Finlay, Founder and CEO of Thirty Capital, as a recipient of the 2024 Best Bosses in Commercial Real Estate Award. This accolade celebrates leaders who exemplify ambition, financial acumen, exceptional people skills, and inspire innovation through their exemplary leadership.

Rob Finlay, CEO & Founder, Thirty Capital. Author of the WSJ Bestseller, "Beyond the Building."

"I am humbled to receive the Best Bosses in Commercial Real Estate Award from GlobeSt. I believe effective leadership encompasses more than achieving financial success; it requires enriching the lives of others and equipping them with the tools they need to flourish. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team at Thirty Capital, and I look forward to continuing to work together to push the boundaries of innovation in commercial real estate," said Finlay.

As a leader, Finlay's communication and management style is characterized by transparency, inclusivity, and a collaborative approach. He maintains an open dialogue within the organization, ensuring every team member feels heard and valued. His positive attitude, coupled with strong interpersonal skills, creates a resilient work environment where creativity flourishes, and team members are empowered to excel.

Under Finlay's strategic leadership, Thirty Capital has achieved significant milestones, including the launch of Lobby CRE, an advanced asset and data management platform, and the creation of benchmark data sets in collaboration with industry organizations such as The National Apartment Association (NAA), Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), and the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREMⓇ).

In addition to his achievements in business, Finlay is dedicated to mentoring emerging leaders and shaping the industry's future. Through initiatives like The Academy of CRE Finance & Innovation, he equips professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic market.

In 2023, Finlay published a Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Beyond the Building, a comprehensive guide to innovation in CRE. The book was also featured in USA Today's "Top 10 Business Books To Help You Scale in 2024." This work exemplifies his commitment to effective leadership and helping others succeed.

"I am dedicated to driving positive change and empowering others to reach their full potential. This award serves as a reminder of the importance of strong leadership, teamwork, and innovation in achieving success in commercial real estate," added Finlay.

Thirty Capital is a vertically integrated CRE investment and advisory firm dedicated to protecting cash flow, generating equity returns, and creating alpha from commercial real estate.

