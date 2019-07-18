GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference Honors the Leading Women in Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10 – 11, GlobeSt.com welcomed nearly 250 women to the inaugural GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference and Awards Gala.

The women in attendance –industry-leading owners, investors, developers, lenders, brokers, and service providers– gathered to discuss the critical issues facing CRE now and in the future, what it means to be a woman in business today and how to mentor the next generation of women in real estate.

On the evening of July 10, the Inaugural Woman of Influence Awards Gala spotlighted the achievement of women across the CRE industry. Winners were selected from nearly 400 entries, across 15+ categories, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman to Watch and Woman of the Year. Winners were selected by the seasoned editorial staff of GlobeSt.com, based on each woman's impact on, reputation within, and career highlights in the CRE industry, among other key factors. A full list of winners can be found on GlobeSt.com here: http://bit.ly/2JI9lJG

"The women in attendance at the GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference and Awards Gala celebrated and networked with women colleagues that are driving commercial real estate forward," said Natalie Dolce, Senior Executive Editor, ALM Real Estate Media Group. "We were honored to recognize each of the nominees and winners not only for their outstanding success in CRE, but their significant influence on the industry as well."

Each of these 'Women of Influence' will be featured in a series of articles on GlobeSt.com and within the July/August issue of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum .

"Since 1983, Forum's Women of Influence has recognized remarkable commercial real estate professionals who have significantly influenced the market or had outstanding successes. This year's program was no different, and enabled us to take our recognition of these women's hard work to the next level, in a truly inspiring evening for women," continued Dolce.

To learn more about GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence event, visit: https://www.event.globest.com/womenofinfluence/249868 Join the conversation by following @GlobeStcom and using #GlobeStWOI.

