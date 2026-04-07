GLOBO Language Solutions Welcomes Ryan Toohil as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions, the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, announced today the appointment of Ryan Toohil as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The newly created role underscores the company's commitment to building out its leadership positions and ensuring the right structure is in place to support sustained growth and success.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to GLOBO's leadership team," said Dipak Patel, CEO of GLOBO. "His excellent track record of scaling technology organizations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and invest in innovation, including our first-to-market artificial intelligence interpreting capabilities. Ryan's expertise will help accelerate our technology vision and further our purpose to make it easier for limited-English-speaking people to communicate when and where it matters most."

Toohil brings over two decades of experience building world-class technology organizations. Most recently, he served as CTO and technical co-founder of Aura, a Boston-based AI-powered online safety platform for families. There, he grew the research and development organization to more than 200 employees and helped scale the company to hundreds of millions in annual recurring revenue.

Toohil's career is deeply rooted in high-growth environments, with expertise spanning platform development, strategic growth, and engineering leadership. He has led technology functions for AI-powered platforms serving millions of users and helped integrate technology and personnel following multiple strategic acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Endurance International Group, now Newfold Digital, where he advanced from technical project manager to vice president of engineering, overseeing products generating more than $100 million in annual revenue. Toohil earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Virginia Tech.

"I'm honored to join GLOBO and help lead the company's next phase of technology expansion," said Toohil, GLOBO's CTO. "GLOBO has built a strong reputation for helping organizations overcome language barriers and increase their reach, assisting underserved populations through high quality, innovative language access solutions. The opportunity to advance that mission and make a difference in people's lives makes this opportunity especially meaningful."

Journalists: Download Ryan Toohil's headshot here.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC