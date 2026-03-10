GLOBO Language Solutions Named a Semifinalist in Massachusetts Digital Health Sandbox Challenge

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions announced today it has been named one of 24 U.S. semifinalist companies — selected from 70 applicants — to advance to the next phase of the Primary Care Innovation Challenge hosted by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative's (MassTech) Massachusetts eHealth Institute (MeHI).

The Primary Care Innovation Challenge supports digital health innovations that address urgent issues in primary care, specifically in the areas of administrative burden, workforce burnout, and patient access. Challenge finalists will compete for $300,000 in grant funding to support projects.

"We congratulate all semifinalists committed to revitalizing primary care with the best innovative artificial intelligence and digital health solutions," said Dipak Patel, CEO of GLOBO. "High quality primary care, long considered the bedrock of a highly functioning healthcare system for individuals and populations, is facing an unprecedented crisis. Nearly every stakeholder agrees major improvements are needed to improve care delivery, efficiencies, and affordability."

"For the Massachusetts health ecosystem, we are eager to apply our pilot methodology of sending human interpreters on-site to test-drive and observe our AI healthcare interpreter's interactions with patients in real-life, low-risk primary care scenarios," he continued. "Our goal is to pinpoint the best use cases for scaling language services access for patients with limited English proficiency, reduce unnecessary in-person load, and ease capacity constraints."

Sandbox Challenge Program

The Primary Care Innovation Challenge is the fourth iteration of the Massachusetts Digital Health Sandbox Challenge, which connects digital health companies with cutting-edge research and development facilities, or "sandboxes," to accelerate product development and expand their customer base.

The Challenge aligns with the goals of the Massachusetts Primary Care Access, Delivery and Payment Task Force established in 2025, co-chaired by the Health Policy Commission and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS).

"Primary Care Challenge semifinalists reflect a strong group of digital health startups that have developed meaningful solutions for clinical settings," said MeHI Director Keely Benson. "By connecting these companies with leading research and academic institutions, we hope to tackle some of the most pressing obstacles facing primary care today."

About the Massachusetts eHealth Institute

The mission of the Massachusetts eHealth Institute (MeHI) is to promote innovation, technology and competitiveness in the health information technology space to improve the safety, quality and efficiency of health care across the Commonwealth. MeHI spearheads the Massachusetts Digital Health Initiative, or Mass Digital Health, a comprehensive public-private partnership working to establish Massachusetts as a leading ecosystem for digital health innovation, driving economic impact and improving health care costs and quality.

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO"), in Philadelphia, Pa., delivers on-demand interpreting and translation services through its technology platforms GLOBO HQ and GLOBO Connect, featuring AI-powered language access innovations GLOBO KAI™ and GLOBO Live Quality. The company manages an independent global network of 10,000+ linguists who speak more than 430 languages and dialects. GLOBO supports diverse industries, including healthcare, government, education, and federal and state courts, with 24/7 audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting and translation—all informed by actionable insights. GLOBO ranks No. 17 globally and No. 10 in the U.S. on Slator's 2025 Language Service Provider Index, and No. 35 globally on Nimdzi's 2025 global list of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers and No. 5 on the 2024 Top 10 U.S. Healthcare Interpreting Providers. In 2025, GLOBO was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category and was recognized on Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare list. The company ranked consecutively on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list in 2024 and 2025, and was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation's Innovator Awards.

Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC