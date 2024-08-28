Globo Partners with Harmonic to Transition Playout to the Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Globo, the largest media conglomerate in Brazil, is migrating its playout workflow to the cloud with Harmonic. As a comprehensive solution with powerful channel playout, advanced branding, transcoding and delivery capabilities, Harmonic's cloud-native VOS® Media Software enables Globo to launch linear playout channels faster, increase its workflow efficiencies and reduce expenses.

Harmonic VOS® Media Software

"Today, Globo's linear channels reach over 100 million people across multiple platforms, and we want to continue to provide a state-of-the-art experience to our customers on every screen," said Mauricio Felix, technology director at Globo. "Adopting a cloud-based workflow will keep us at the forefront of technology innovation. We chose Harmonic as our strategic partner based on its mature cloud-native media software solution, extensive expertise in cloud playout deployments and world-class local support."

Globo will integrate VOS Media Software with an Aveco automation system to streamline its playout operations. Running seamlessly on Google Cloud, the advanced software provides Globo with increased scalability, flexibility and reliability. VOS software connects and synchronizes all microservices for every workflow, end to end.

"Harmonic's VOS Media Software puts Globo in the position to be the first media company in the LATAM region to deliver 24/7 channels with a cloud-based playout and automation solution, which is an amazing achievement," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business, at Harmonic. "Offering unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability, our VOS Media Software will allow Globo to expand playout channels easily as its business evolves."

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations in video streaming and broadcast delivery at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at stand 1.B20, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

