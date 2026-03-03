Vyve Broadband Selects Harmonic for Network Modernization

Harmonic's cOS Virtualized Broadband Platform Simplifies Network Operations, Lowers Hardware Dependency and Enables Seamless DOCSIS and Fiber Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vyve Broadband — a leading provider of high-speed internet, TV and phone services across 16 states in the United States — is modernizing its network infrastructure by adopting the company's market-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform. By moving to a virtualized, cloud-native broadband platform, Vyve is simplifying operations, scaling capacity and advancing its network evolution strategy to deliver reliable, high-speed internet connectivity.

"At Vyve Broadband, we're redefining connectivity with next-generation, future-ready technology that bridges the digital divide," said Andy Parrott, CEO at Vyve Broadband. "Harmonic's cOS virtualized broadband platform provides a modern, software-driven architecture that converges DOCSIS and fiber operations onto a single, unified platform. It delivers the scalability and agility we need to provide multi-gigabit broadband services while continuously elevating service performance across our markets."

Vyve's strategic transition to Harmonic's vCMTS platform deployed in a distributed access architecture creates a more flexible and scalable operating model for the service provider. By virtualizing its broadband infrastructure, Vyve can streamline operations, efficiently scale capacity and accelerate network upgrades while reducing reliance on hardware. Harmonic's cOS platform provisions for seamless coexistence of DOCSIS and fiber, strengthening Vyve's ability to evolve to DOCSIS 4.0 over time while expanding fiber broadband service across its PON footprint.

"Our partnership with Harmonic is foundational to Vyve's long‑term network strategy. The cOS platform gives us the architectural flexibility to accelerate our transition to distributed access architectures, charting a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber convergence," said Guy McCormick, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Vyve Broadband. "This collaboration ensures that Vyve's broadband infrastructure is built not just for today's demands, but for the future."

A key component of Vyve's network modernization is the use of Harmonic's AI-powered Central system featuring advanced analytics, real-time insights and intuitive dashboards to proactively manage network performance. These capabilities will allow Vyve to identify and resolve issues before they impact subscribers, significantly reducing service disruptions and elevating the customer experience.

"Vyve Broadband is setting a powerful example for operators nationwide with its forward-thinking software-driven approach to modernizing network infrastructure," said Jeffrey Glahn, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Harmonic. "As more broadband service providers scale to meet rising bandwidth demand, Harmonic's cOS platform provides a unified architecture that drives operational efficiency and long-term network evolution."

Harmonic is the market share leader in cable broadband equipment, virtual CMTS and DAA, according to Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks and data center IT industries. The company's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services through more than 41 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.