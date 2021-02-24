GlocalMe Launches Three New Products in One Month, Bullish with Better Connection in All Conditions

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlocalMe®, a product and service brand of UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has launched two more new portable Wi-Fi hotspots, DuoTurbo and TriForce. This follows the launch of its new portable mobile Wi-Fi hotspot FirstG in early February.

As the next-generation models of GlocalMe®'s mainline products, DuoTurbo and TriForce are equipped with Cloud SIM, uCloudlink's proprietary and core technology. The launch of three new GlocalMe® products just two months into 2021 represents the company's response to market changes and the need to offer more wide-ranging solutions to help connect users and the world.

"As a high-tech enterprise, uCloudlink's world-leading position is anchored in our unique, pioneering technology, Cloud SIM," said Victor Xu, Chief Sales Officer at uCloudlink. "Cloud SIM empowers users to stay 'Always Better Connected'. It enables users to access the best quality network on available operators intelligently and in real-time under all conditions, such as adverse weather and conditions like winter storm blackouts when people are demanding superior connection to the Internet for obtaining real-time alerts and notifications."

DuoTurbo is equipped with two modems, one for operations and the other for back-up. This increases stability and enables the hotspot to deftly handle cluttered and diverse environments, delivering seamless connection for users such as business professionals, who need to stay connected whether at home or on a business trip. DuoTurbo comes with a 2.4" touchscreen and 12-hour battery life.

TriForce is the most durable and compatible mobile Wi-Fi solution on the market today, providing a continuous connection for up to 28 hours. It doubles as a power bank, boasting three output ports that include micro-USB, Type-C, and lightning. The comprehensive coverage, stability, and efficiency enabled by Cloud SIM have already helped millions of travelers enjoy a seamless Internet experience both at home and around the world.

The innovative Cloud SIM technology lies in the many benefits that it offers users. It achieves reliable network connection without requiring a physical SIM card, all the while ensuring the same high security. No contract is required, nor are there hidden costs or roaming fees. Moreover, users can enjoy the network coverage of multiple operators at the same time, meaning that they stay connected and online.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

