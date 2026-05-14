Glow Aesthetics Medical Spa Joins MD Esthetics Platform to Accelerate Regional Expansion Across New England

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Glow Aesthetics Medical Spa ("Glow") in its strategic partnership with MD Esthetics ("MDE"), a portfolio company of New Harbor Capital.

Based in South Burlington, Vermont, Glow is a premier medical aesthetics practice led by Medical Director Dr. Ashley DiMeola and a team of experienced aesthetics professionals. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and exceptional client care, Glow has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking confidence-enhancing aesthetic treatments.

Dr. DiMeola commented on the value of partnering with Physician Growth Partners: "PGP was a strong partner from start to finish, keeping us informed and well-positioned at each phase of the transaction. The outcome exceeded my expectations, and we were able to align with a partner who shares our values while preserving our commitment to delivering high-quality care."

Matt Garber, a Transaction Advisor at PGP, added, "Glow has established a highly differentiated business through exceptional clinical standards, strong provider leadership, and a deeply loyal patient following. Our process was centered on identifying a partner that could both preserve Glow's unique brand and provide the strategic resources to support its next phase of growth. MD Esthetics stood out as an ideal fit, and we are proud to have helped facilitate this partnership."

PGP served as Glow's exclusive financial advisor throughout the strategic evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

About Glow Aesthetics

Glow is a medical aesthetics practice offering a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic, skin rejuvenation, and wellness services, including injectables, laser treatments, body contouring, facials, and advanced skincare. Serving the greater Burlington and Chittenden County region, Glow is recognized for its personalized approach, clinical expertise, and commitment to natural-looking outcomes.

About MD Esthetics

MD Esthetics is a growing medical aesthetics and wellness business with locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Virginia. The Company provides comprehensive, quality medical aesthetics and wellness services through a holistic and thoughtful approach. Services include an array of wellness offerings, such as injectables, hormone therapy, and IV therapy. MD Esthetics also offers MD Esthetics Academy, a robust training academy for its providers, which all newly hired injectors complete to ensure consistency with the Company's clinical standards. MD Esthetics Academy combines in-person training workshops, professional mentorship, and access to an online training portal with over 60 hours of proprietary clinical content. For additional information, please visit www.mdestheticsus.com.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising healthcare organizations on strategic partnerships, recapitalizations, mergers & acquisitions, and sale transactions involving private equity and strategic acquirers. The firm partners with founders, physicians, and operators across five core sectors: Physician & Dental Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Ancillary & Diagnostic Services, Post-Acute & Behavioral Care, and Healthcare Support & Tech-Enabled Services. With deep sector expertise and a differentiated, process-driven approach, PGP helps middle-market healthcare businesses maximize value and achieve their long-term strategic objectives.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners