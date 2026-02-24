Physician Growth Partners Advises Fort Worth Plastic Surgery on Partnership with DermCare Management

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it advised Fort Worth Plastic Surgery ("FWPS") on its partnership with DermCare Management , a portfolio company of Hildred Capital. The transaction closed on February 6, 2026.

Fort Worth Plastic Surgery is led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Robert G. Anderson and Dr. Mark "Tony" Daniels. The practice is recognized for delivering high-quality cosmetic and reconstructive care to patients throughout the Fort Worth community. From its state-of-the-art facility, FWPS offers a comprehensive suite of surgical services for the face, breast, body, and skin, supported by an experienced clinical and administrative team committed to exceptional patient care. Complementing its surgical offering, FWPS's medical spa is located adjacent to its clinic and surgery center, offering patients a one-stop shop for non-surgical aesthetic services.

Dr. Anderson commented on the partnership process: "We are grateful to have had Physician Growth Partners by our side throughout a complex and demanding process. John and the entire PGP team demonstrated strong leadership and deep knowledge of the aesthetic and physician practice management landscape. They understood the type of partner we were seeking and ran a disciplined process that ultimately led to an outcome that exceeded our expectations."

Dr. Daniels added: "From the outset, PGP took the time to understand our practice, our culture, and our long-term goals. Their strategic guidance and thoughtful positioning of FWPS allowed us to evaluate multiple opportunities and ultimately select a partner in DermCare that aligns with our long-term vision for growth while preserving the clinical excellence our patients expect."

John Tiedmann, Managing Director at PGP, commented on the deal: "Fort Worth Plastic Surgery has built an outstanding reputation in the Fort Worth market, anchored by clinical excellence and a deep commitment to patient care. We were honored to advise Dr. Anderson and Dr. Daniels through this important milestone and are confident that DermCare Management is the right partner to support the practice's continued growth and expansion."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to Fort Worth Plastic Surgery throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management's mission is to provide comprehensive, world-class operational support to dermatology and plastic surgery practices that share the organization's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and extraordinary patient service. DermCare accomplishes this through an unmatched partnership program that preserves physicians' autonomy and authority while providing the administrative support necessary for continued success. For physicians who are looking for the next phase of their career, DermCare makes the process as easy and painless as possible with customized step down plans to ensure everything is in place and secure for a smooth transition.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

PGP is a nationally recognized healthcare investment banking firm that serves as a leading sell-side advisor to independent healthcare organizations in M&A transactions. Since its founding in 2017, PGP has been one of the most active advisors to independent physician groups¹ by deal volume, having advised more than 80 groups on successful transactions. The firm combines deep sector expertise with a founder-first mindset, helping clients maximize long-term value and strategic optionality while preserving culture and protecting clinical autonomy.

