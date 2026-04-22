Physician Growth Partners Advises Acadia Women's Health on its Strategic Partnership with Olympus Cosmetic Group

Leading Cosmetic Surgery Group in Southern Louisiana Partners with VSS-Backed Olympus Cosmetic Group to Accelerate Growth and Expand Access to Care

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading sell-side healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it advised Acadia Women's Health ("Acadia") in the group's strategic partnership with Olympus Cosmetic Group, a portfolio company of VSS Capital Partners. The transaction closed on April 3, 2026.

Acadia Women's Health provides high-quality cosmetic surgery, med spa, and gynecology services to its patients across Southern Louisiana. The practice is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care at every stage of life.

Co-Founder of Acadia Women's Health sharing his thoughts on the value of being represented by PGP throughout the process of exploring private equity and strategic partnerships.

Dr. John Gonzalez, Co-Founder at Acadia Women's Health, commented on working with Physician Growth Partners: "I can't say enough great things about PGP. Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in helping us successfully sell our practice to the right strategic buyer. No matter how much you think you know about business, you are not prepared to go at this without proper representation. Professional, responsive, and truly invested in my success. We couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey!"

Matt Garber, an Associate at PGP, added, "Acadia represents a premier group, underpinned by strong physician leadership, a loyal patient base, and a 25+ year track record of clinical excellence. We led a disciplined, competitive process to position the group alongside a partner aligned with its long-term strategic objectives. Olympus's commitment to outstanding care and its ability to deliver scalable operational and strategic resources resulted in an excellent outcome for our client."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to Acadia throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

About Olympus Cosmetic Group

Olympus Cosmetic Group is a surgeon-founded, surgeon-led investment and growth platform built exclusively for the cosmetic specialty. Established by board-certified cosmetic surgeons, Olympus is redefining how leading practices scale, monetize, and build long term value in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving industry. By aligning financial growth with clinical leadership, Olympus is helping advance the cosmetic surgery industry through a surgeon first model that strengthens both the business foundation and the standard of care.

About VSS Capital Partners

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring non-control or control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 102 portfolio companies with over 600 add-on acquisitions, and has managed $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is an investment banking firm exclusively focused on representing healthcare organizations in recapitalizations, mergers & acquisitions, and sales to private equity and strategic acquirers. The firm advises founders, physicians, and operators across five core sectors: Physician & Dental Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Ancillary & Diagnostic Services, Post-Acute & Behavioral Care, and Healthcare Support & Tech-Enabled Services. With a focus on the middle market, PGP delivers a differentiated, process-driven approach that helps clients achieve optimal long-term outcomes.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners