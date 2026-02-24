GLP China Holdings Limited - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER BY THE ISSUER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS U.S.$700,000,000 2.95 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2026 (ISIN: XS2314779427; Common Code: 231477942) (Stock Code: 40629) (the "Notes")

HONG KONG , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Issuer dated 5 February 2026 and 20 February 2026, respectively, in relation to the Offer (together, the "Announcements") on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 5 February 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Announcements, as the case may be.

The Issuer is pleased to announce that the settlement of the Offer in respect of all the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Issuer, being U.S.$456,077,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, pursuant to the Offer was completed on 24 February 2026 and all the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Issuer will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain outstanding following settlement of the Offer is U.S.$38,923,000.

Hong Kong, 24 February 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Ming Z. Mei, Teresa Zhuge, Higashi Michihiro, Nicholas Johnson, Mark Tan and Fenglei Fang.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation to sell any securities.

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum (as defined herein) do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer (as defined herein) in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement and the distribution of the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Issuer and the Dealer Manager, to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. No action that would permit a public offer has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction by the Dealer Manager or by the Issuer. Please refer to ''Offer and Distribution Restrictions'' in the Tender Offer Memorandum for further details.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GLP China Holdings Limited