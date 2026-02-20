GLP China Holdings Limited: ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS OF THE OFFER BY THE ISSUER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS U.S.$700,000,000 2.95 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2026 (ISIN: XS2314779427; Common Code: 231477942) (Stock Code: 40629) (the "Notes")

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement of the Issuer dated 5 February 2026 (the "Announcement") in relation to the invitation by the Issuer to Noteholders to tender for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes (the "Offer") on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 5 February 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Announcement, as the case may be.

On 12 February 2026, GLP Pte. Ltd., the parent and controlling shareholder of the Issuer, successfully settled the issuance of additional U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes due 2028 (consolidated and forming a single series with the U.S.$500,000,000 9.75 per cent. Senior Notes due 2028 issued on 20 May 2025) and accordingly the New Financing Condition has been satisfied.

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on 19 February 2026 (the "Expiration Deadline").

As at the Expiration Deadline, U.S.$456,077,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. None of the Notes were validly tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer have been accepted for purchase, and will be paid for, by the Issuer.

The Settlement Date in respect of the Offer is expected to be on or around 24 February 2026, when payment of the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest will be made for Notes that had been validly tendered on or before the Expiration Deadline and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase by the Issuer.

Full terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Tender Offer Memorandum and all documents related to the Offer can be found on the Transaction Website, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration: https://projects.sodali.com/glpchina.

The Issuer has appointed Morgan Stanley Asia Limited to act as Dealer Manager in relation to the Offer, and the Issuer has appointed Sodali & Co Limited to act as the mailto:[email protected]Tender and Information Agent in relation to the Offer. Noteholders who have questions in relation to the Offer may contact Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (Telephone: +852 2848 5200; Email: [email protected]; Attention: Project Alpha 2026 Deal Team).

Noteholders who have questions in relation to the delivery of Tender Instructions or wish to obtain copies of the documents relating to the Tender Offer may contact Sodali & Co Limited (Email: [email protected]; Telephone: +44 204 513 6933 (London) / +852 2319 4130 (Hong Kong) / +1 203 658 9457 (Stamford)).

If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the Offer, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager or the Tender and Information Agent (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates) is providing Noteholders with any financial, legal, business, tax or other advice in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Hong Kong, 20 February 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Issuer are Ming Z. Mei, Teresa Zhuge, Higashi Michihiro, Nicholas Johnson, Mark Tan and Fenglei Fang.

