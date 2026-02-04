GLP China Holdings Limited TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF ITS U.S.$700,000,000 2.95 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2026

(普洛斯中國控股有限公司)

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP China Holdings Limited (普洛斯中國控股有限公司) (the "Company"), has mandated Morgan Stanley as dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager") in relation to the cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase any and all of its outstanding U.S.$700,000,000 2.95 per cent. Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2314779427, Common Code: 231477942) (the "Notes").

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to a tender offer memorandum dated 5 February 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"), which is available at the transaction website: https://projects.sodali.com/glpchina, subject to distribution restrictions.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Description of the

Notes Acceptance amount ISIN / Common

Code Principal

amount outstanding Purchase Price

per U.S.$1,000

in principal

amount1 U.S.$700,000,000

2.95 per cent.

Notes due 2026 Any and all XS2314779427 /

231477942 U.S.$495,000,000 U.S.$1,000

1. In addition to the Purchase Price, the Company will pay Noteholders whose Notes are accepted for purchase by the Company, the Accrued Interest Payment

The purchase of any Notes by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject, without limitation, to GLP Pte. Ltd. ("GLP"), the parent and controlling shareholder of the Company, having successfully priced and settled (as determined by the Company at its sole discretion), at or prior to the Expiration Deadline, the issuance of the additional U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes due 2028 (to be consolidated and form a single series with the U.S.$500,000,000 9.75 per cent. Senior Notes due 2028 issued on 20 May 2025) by GLP (the "New GLP Notes"), which was initially announced by GLP, on 5 February 2026 (the "New Financing Condition"). Nothing in the Tender Offer Memorandum or this announcement constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New GLP Notes. Subject to applicable law and limitations described in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Company reserves the right to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Tender Offer and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer at any time before any acceptance by the Company of Notes tendered in the Tender Offer.

Indicative Timetable

Commencement Date: Thursday, 05 February 2026

Withdrawal Deadline: Thursday, 19 February 2026, 5:00 PM New York Time

Expiration Deadline: Thursday, 19 February 2026, 5:00 PM New York Time

Result Announcement: Friday, 20 February 2026

Guaranteed Delivery Deadline: Monday, 23 February 2026, 5:00 PM New York Time

Settlement Date: Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

The above times and dates are subject to the right of the Company to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Tender Offer (subject to applicable law and regulations). Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Tender Offer before the deadlines specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in above.

Rationale of the Tender Offer

The rationale of the Tender Offer is to actively manage the Company's balance sheet liabilities and optimize its debt structure. Notes purchased by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum, which is available, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, on the Transaction Website: https://projects.sodali.com/glpchina

Dealer Manager

Morgan Stanley Asia Limited: +852 2848 5200 / [email protected]

Tender and Information Agent

Sodali & Co Limited

Tel: + 852 2319 4130 / +44 20 4513 6933 / +1 203 658 9457

Email: [email protected]

Transaction Website: https://projects.sodali.com/glpchina

Questions from holders of the Notes regarding the Tender Offer or requests for additional copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and other related documents should be directed to the Tender and Information Agent or to the Dealer Manager at their respective contact details contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

SOURCE GLP China Holdings Limited