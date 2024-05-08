Gluware Announces Gluware.ai Product Line for Next-Gen Enterprise Networking

Gluware to preview its first AI product - Gluware Co-Pilot for network operators - at ONUG Spring 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the launch of Gluware.ai, its AI-driven network automation product line. Gluware.ai leverages AI technology and best practices, customer intimacy, and out-of-the-box prebuilt intelligent network automation to deliver a smarter, more secure, high-performance network that empowers network operators and takes enterprise networking to new heights.

As part of the Gluware.ai product line, Gluware also unveils Gluware Co-Pilot for network operators, the company's first network co-pilot powered by Generative AI (Gen-AI) and prebuilt intelligent network automation. Gluware Co-Pilot enables network operators to better understand network challenges in real-time, suggest proactive actions, and automate repetitive tasks. Gluware's prompt-based assistance will accelerate initial network troubleshooting and complex data gathering, manage complex configurations, keep pace with software vulnerabilities and OS updates, and deliver deep insight into lifecycle management. An exclusive sneak peek and demo of Gluware Co-Pilot for network operators will be available at ONUG Spring 2024.

"We're proud to announce Gluware.ai and Gluware Co-Pilot for network operators, our latest advancements in AI-driven network automation," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer, Gluware. "Gluware Co-Pilot leverages Gen-AI to take network automation a step further, helping remediate security vulnerabilities, prevent outages, and reduce time-to-market for network services. As a result, Gluware's turnkey platform and AI-powered co-pilot make network operations easier, faster, and more secure."

Gluware Co-Pilot for network operators will be available for early field trials in October. Future releases to the Gluware.ai product line are underway.

"The pressure is on to make networks as smart and secure as possible, as quickly as possible. This is an area where Gluware has separated from the pack and will continue to do so with AI," said Jeff Gray, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Gluware. "The Gluware.ai product line is at the forefront of AI-driven network automation, delivering even more speed and precision as enterprises leverage the Gluware platform to transform their networks. With AI and Gluware's prebuilt automation, we're fast-tracking the development of groundbreaking capabilities and pushing the boundaries of self-operating and self-healing enterprise networks. We're excited to continue this journey together with our customers and partners, shaping the future of enterprise networking."

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, prebuilt, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

