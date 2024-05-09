Gluware Keynote with First Citizens Bank Cracks the Code on Using Network Automation to Unleash IT and Business Innovation at ONUG Spring 2024

Gluware executives spotlight new AI and platform capabilities and delve into the hottest network industry topics

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced its participation in ONUG Spring 2024, taking place on May 15-16 in Dallas, Texas. Gluware will lead and contribute to several discussions surrounding AI, as well as the transformative impact of prebuilt intelligent network automation for enterprises.

Gluware's first presentation will be a keynote featuring Jason Clark, Senior Director, Infrastructure Engineering at First Citizens Bank, and Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. The keynote, titled "Automation Essentials for Unleashing Innovation," will address the key strategies for using network automation to power ongoing IT and business innovation. From concept to execution, attendees will get a rare and insightful look at the best practices and lessons learned that Jason and his team are utilizing to remain ahead of the bank's business needs.

In addition to its keynote presentation, Gluware will participate in the following sessions:

Gluware Triple-T: Less Toil. And Now with More Brain. Get an exclusive first look at Gluware's GenAI-powered co-pilot capabilities. – Join Kevin Irwin, Senior Director of Product Management at Gluware, for a sneak peek of Gluware's GenAI-powered co-pilot capabilities. When it comes to remediating security vulnerabilities, preventing change-related outages, or reducing time-to-market for network services, Gluware's turnkey intelligent network automation platform and AI-powered co-pilot makes it easier to operate a smarter, more secure, high-performance network.

– Join Kevin Irwin, Senior Director of Product Management at Gluware, for a sneak peek of Gluware's GenAI-powered co-pilot capabilities. When it comes to remediating security vulnerabilities, preventing change-related outages, or reducing time-to-market for network services, Gluware's turnkey intelligent network automation platform and AI-powered co-pilot makes it easier to operate a smarter, more secure, high-performance network. Foundations of Private AI Infrastructure for Corporations – Join Jeff Gray, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Gluware, as he moderates a panel that examines the essential components required to establish a reliable, scalable, and efficient AI infrastructure. Attendees will receive insights into necessary hardware and software requirements, effective data management strategies, security considerations, regulatory compliance, ethical considerations, and cost management. This session will provide a structured framework for corporate leaders looking to build advanced AI infrastructure in a secure and controlled manner.

– Join Jeff Gray, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Gluware, as he moderates a panel that examines the essential components required to establish a reliable, scalable, and efficient AI infrastructure. Attendees will receive insights into necessary hardware and software requirements, effective data management strategies, security considerations, regulatory compliance, ethical considerations, and cost management. This session will provide a structured framework for corporate leaders looking to build advanced AI infrastructure in a secure and controlled manner. ONUG Collaborative Project Update: AI-Driven NOC/SOC Automation – Join Mike Haugh, VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, and Tom Pagan , Principal Solution Architect at World Wide Technology (WWT), to learn how the ONUG Collaborative is helping enterprise IT professionals understand the role of GenAI for driving NOC/SOC automation, including the technical challenges, infrastructure implications, security risks and use case requirements. They will also discuss 2024 project goals, including actionable outcomes and deliverables for enterprise IT professionals.

– Join Mike Haugh, VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, and , Principal Solution Architect at World Wide Technology (WWT), to learn how the ONUG Collaborative is helping enterprise IT professionals understand the role of GenAI for driving NOC/SOC automation, including the technical challenges, infrastructure implications, security risks and use case requirements. They will also discuss 2024 project goals, including actionable outcomes and deliverables for enterprise IT professionals. Industry Roundtable – The AI Networking Revolution: Navigating Network Automation in the Limit; Can You Trust It? – Join Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware, for a roundtable discussion with industry thought leaders about the integration of AI in the networking and security stacks. This roundtable will explore concerns, experiences, challenges, and strategies related to implementing AI networking solutions. Key topics will include balancing innovation with risk, scaling AI initiatives, and addressing the talent gap in AI and automation.

"Gluware remains laser-focused on understanding customer goals and equipping them with the AI and intelligent network automation they need to achieve those goals quickly and effectively," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer, Gluware. "ONUG fosters a unique environment where forward-thinking leaders in networking come together to share ideas and push the boundaries of what's possible. We're excited to contribute to these conversations and learn from the collective expertise of the industry, to further accelerate innovation for our partners and customers."

For more information about Gluware, click here , or request a demo or test drive today.

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, prebuilt, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

Media Contact

Lumina Communications for Gluware

[email protected]

SOURCE Gluware