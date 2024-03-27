Gluware Empowers IT Leaders to Ensure Network Performance and Secure Networks Faster with Expanded Plug-and-Play Capabilities

Gluware 5.3 furthers company's commitment to make mission critical networks unstoppable

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the release of Gluware 5.3, that accelerates and expands the capabilities of network automation within customers' mission critical networks. With its latest update, Gluware is empowering IT leaders to secure networks faster and ensure network performance through a suite of comprehensive plug-and-play features. By simplifying the deployment and management of these network solutions, Gluware enables IT teams to ensure business continuity with greater efficiency.

Gartner™ predicts that "by 2026, 30% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, a significant increase from less than 10% in early 2023." As IT leaders further embrace network hyperautomation, Gluware is reinforcing its commitment to providing the most powerful and user-friendly solutions for the modern network landscape. As part of its enhancements, Gluware 5.3 features updates to Network RPA, allowing users to program any third-party API call through the platform's a drag-and-drop interface, optimizing integrations and delivering the fastest time to value in the industry. It also offers new software delivery features that allow for more flexibility and granularity in providing OS upgrades at scale. Furthermore, Gluware 5.3 has added support for third-party solutions in OS Manager, giving netops teams improved management capabilities of their multi-vendor network environments to enhance security, reduce risk, and prevent outages.

"At Gluware, customer success is our top priority," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "We have a deep understanding of customers' critical priorities and are laser-focused on building products that make their work easier and deliver tangible results. Gluware 5.3 is a testament to our team's commitment, and we're incredibly proud of the advancements it brings to the market. This update is just the first wave of exciting developments we have planned for this year as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in network hyperautomation."

Additionally, Gluware 5.3 includes the following updates:

Expanded IPv6 support for file servers to support the federal government's mandated transition to Ipv6 by the end of 2025

to support the federal government's mandated transition to Ipv6 by the end of 2025 Enhanced prebuilt integrations with ServiceNow and Cisco to address more use cases and simplify network management

to address more use cases and simplify network management Configuration backup and restore for reducing downtime, improving disaster recovery, increasing consistency across multiple systems, and enhancing security. Now customers can easily complete configuration backup and restore without the requirement of using configuration modeling

for reducing downtime, improving disaster recovery, increasing consistency across multiple systems, and enhancing security. Now customers can easily complete configuration backup and restore without the requirement of using configuration modeling Increased multi-vendor and multi-domain support , including new OS Manager options, Cisco ACI contracts support for tenant management, OS Manager support for Cisco SD-WAN (Viptela), and configuration modeling

, including new OS Manager options, Cisco ACI contracts support for tenant management, OS Manager support for Cisco SD-WAN (Viptela), and configuration modeling Network RPA enhancements, including several new tasks and new features, such as Object Compare and GluAPI Get Workflow

To learn more about the latest updates and features in Gluware 5.3, watch our on-demand webinar briefing

Gartner Insights, Highlights From Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, 07 December 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

