Gluware Highlights the Transformative Power of Network Automation and NetDevOps that Power Modern Enterprises through Digital Resiliency, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation at Cisco Live 2022

Multi-domain, multi-vendor intelligent network automation helps enterprises overcome challenges with IT modernization, hybrid work, and supply chain shortages

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, Gluware , a leader in intelligent network automation, is showcasing its portfolio of solutions that accelerate the adoption of network automation and NetDevOps , enhance cybersecurity, and improve digital resiliency. Gluware, which has enjoyed tremendous growth, will exhibit demos of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite, including Gluware Network RPA and its new Gluware Topology application for advanced network visualization.

Gluware will feature four demonstration stations showcasing its latest technology and Cisco integrations at the Gluware booth (#2979), including:

Packaged Automation Applications – Highlighting the Gluware suite of intelligent network automation solutions for inventory, drift, audit, OS upgrades, config management, and more.

– Highlighting the Gluware suite of intelligent network automation solutions for inventory, drift, audit, OS upgrades, config management, and more. No-Code Process Automation - Featuring the recently announced Gluware Network RPA to showcase drag-and-drop process automation building, including event-driven and automated response use cases.

- Featuring the recently announced Gluware Network RPA to showcase drag-and-drop process automation building, including event-driven and automated response use cases. Cisco SDN and API Automation – Demonstrating the automation of Cisco ACI, Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, and AWS. 1

– Demonstrating the automation of Cisco ACI, Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, and AWS. Network Topology - Showcasing new Gluware Topology for network visualization, site documentation, and enhanced troubleshooting to simplify the management and troubleshooting of network infrastructure.

"Enterprises face unprecedented challenges today - pressures around digital transformation, accommodating distributed workforces, shifts to API and cloud-based infrastructure, and hardware supply chain disruptions. These businesses need intelligent solutions that can automate complex networks at scale, safeguard their mission-critical operations, and ensure business continuity and resiliency, which is where Gluware and Cisco, together, excel," said Jeff Gray, CEO, Gluware. "We help enterprises quickly realize the benefits of network hyperautomation through low-code / no-code applications, as well as with the new network RPA and topology visualization solutions."

Gluware delivers intelligent network automation to some of the largest and most regulated companies in the Fortune 500. With the announcement of Gluware Topology, the company extends the ways it enables organizations on their path to hyperautomation by simplifying the management and troubleshooting of network infrastructure through its powerful mapping engine built to scale for global enterprises.

Enterprise networks are highly complex and can become riddled with security vulnerabilities that often lead to risky misconfigurations, operational disruption, and revenue loss. In the face of these complex challenges, the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite accelerates network automation with a commercial-off-the-shelf platform that offers no-code/low-code development with built-in applications for security and compliance. Committed to improving and innovating suite offerings, Gluware latest Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) application takes users a step forward in achieving self-operating functionality for future enterprise scale.

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-vendor, multi-domain enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

