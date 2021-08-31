Gluware Introduces Data Explorer, a New Application Enabling Data-Driven Network Automation and Lifecycle Management Out-of-the-Box

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation for the enterprise, today announced the availability of Gluware 4.1 . The latest update to Gluware's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite introduces Data Explorer , a new Gluware application that offers unparalleled visibility into network data. Data Explorer enables NetOps teams to automate based on actionable, data-driven insights to enhance network agility, performance and security. With the additional enhancements in Gluware 4.1, organizations can use Gluware Network Automation to accelerate the replacement of less extensible and secure legacy network configuration and change management (NCCM) solutions.

"As enterprise networks become more complex, IT teams need to work faster and have better control of their network resources, or they will face a number of downstream risks. Legacy tools like NCCM do not work in modern environments and lack the reach to automate multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud networks," said Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware. "NetOps teams need granular visibility across entire enterprises to gain critical intelligence to accurately automate business intent with enough reach to orchestrate the entirety of a network - the old, the new and the future. This is critical for achieving the sustained performance and security that can turn IT into a competitive advantage."

Gluware 4.1 delivers intent-based, idempotent automation with closed-loop verification, providing extensibility, scalability and security that results in better productivity, reduced time to value and improved return on IT investment. Eliminating the need to build-your-own automation, Gluware offers both off-the-shelf applications and advanced customization through Gluware Lab , its integrated development environment (IDE). These features simplify the deployment of Gluware's powerful suite of network automation solutions that help NetOps teams optimize IT resources.

According to Gartner, Inc. , "networking leaders struggle with network automation progress, since only 26% maintain accurate network data, severely stalling the effectiveness of these initiatives for 74% of enterprises ... Most enterprises' network management tool architectures are a siloed patchwork across vendor tools, features and network data representations. These domain-level tools create multiple disjointed processes — each with its own workflow, adding unnecessary complexity to network automation tasks." [1]

With deep visibility into platform, configuration and operational state data across enterprise networks of any size, Gluware 4.1's visual dashboards enable NetOps teams to visualize, analyze and act on data derived from enterprises' complex underlying networks. Regardless of technical experience, IT and network teams can use Gluware's no-code automation and orchestration for simple, repeatable tasks along with the advanced low-code development capabilities in Gluware Lab to extend and customize solutions to meet unique business demands. Gluware 4.1 provides enterprises with infrastructure as code and the automated orchestration of network discovery and inventory, configuration drift and auditing, OS management, configuration management and more. Additional enhancements featured in Gluware 4.1 include:

Data-Driven Insights

Data Explorer - The new Data Explorer application offers the ability to build customizable reports of any data within the Gluware databases to create actionable NetOps insights. It also includes pre-built report templates with the ability to export in CSV, PDF or JSON.

Expanded Multi-Vendor and Multi-Domain Support

Device Managers - Added support for APC UPS Network Management Cards and the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS)

- Added support for APC UPS Network Management Cards and the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Config Modeling Vendor Packages - Added and enhanced support for Juniper MX and QFX series switches, Arista EOS cloud network operating system, HPE ArubaOS-CX network operating system and HPE ProVision switches, Cisco IOS XE Wireless Controller, AireOS Wireless Controller (beta) and Cisco IOS XE SD-WAN (beta)

Enhanced Usability and Security

Simplified and streamlined UI navigation - Left-hand navigation bar provides direct access to specific solution areas.

Gluware 4.1 is available in Gluware Pro and Gluware Enterprise. To learn more, click here .

Customer and Partner Quotes

"Gluware continues to introduce new capabilities that directly address the pain points many NetOps teams are experiencing right now - a lack of data visibility and intelligence, the overburdening of IT teams with obsolete networking management solutions; vendor lock-in with limited extensibility; and, most critically, automation solutions that require extensive coding plus months of ramp time before they deliver value. Gluware takes these issues head on to deliver a network automation solution that every enterprise can use out-of-the-box for immediate impact," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, ONUG.

"Gluware Data Explorer gives us unprecedented visibility into our network data. It helps our NetOps teams make smarter, more strategic decisions about how we manage and automate changes to our network. With these actionable insights, such as real-time data on switch port utilization, we're able to perform capacity planning more accurately. This data informs our decision-making and our network is more intelligent because of it. As a result, we're able to focus more resources on mission-critical initiatives, even as business demands change and we scale our infrastructure," said a global financial enterprise.

[1] Gartner®, "Three Ways to Improve Network Automation", Ted Corbett, Jonathan Forest, Josh Chessman July 12, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology and out-of-the-box applications are automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance.

