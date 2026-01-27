Gluware Named Finalist in Two Categories of SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

Gluware's responsible AI leadership and groundbreaking automation innovation provide the acceleration enterprises need and the governance AI requires

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced it has been named a finalist in two categories of SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards: Responsible AI Innovator of the Year and Most Innovative Automation Product.

Gluware's dual recognition reflects the company's comprehensive approach to transforming enterprise network operations. The Responsible AI Innovator finalist recognition acknowledges Gluware Titan, the pioneering AI-powered network automation platform with validation embedded at its core. The Most Innovative Automation Product finalist recognition honors Gluware IDE, which reimagines network automation development by enabling engineers to build, scale, and manage powerful automations up to 100x faster.

"This recognition validates our approach to the next generation of network operations," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder of Gluware. "Enterprises managing mission-critical infrastructure need automation that's both fast and safe – tools that accelerate development and frameworks that ensure trustworthy execution. These finalist recognitions confirm we're solving both sides of that equation."

Brought to you by theCUBE, the Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards celebrate the world's most forward-thinking companies, pioneering leaders, and breakthrough technologies that are redefining what's possible. Spanning categories from AI innovation and product development to company growth and leadership excellence, the Awards spotlight the wide-ranging contributions of organizations and individuals driving the evolution of B2B and B2B2C technology. Gluware earned recognition as a finalist from a highly competitive pool of nominees, evaluated by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The finalists in this year's Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards are some of the most ambitious and effective innovators in technology today," said Dave Vellante, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "Each company, product and leader recognized has demonstrated significant vision and execution in shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology."

Gluware Titan: Setting the Standard for Responsible AI

Gluware Titan addresses a fundamental challenge in AI-powered automation: ensuring the data AI agents use to make decisions is verified, validated, and sourced from authoritative systems. While other AI platforms pull unvalidated data from nebulous sources, Titan connects AI decision-making directly to verified network state through the DIAL (Device Interaction and Automation Layer) validation engine.

As enterprises deploy multiple AI agents across observability platforms, service management tools, and security systems, Gluware's Intelligent MCP Server acts as the control plane coordinating these agents and preventing conflicting changes that trigger cascading failures. This architectural approach delivers what enterprises managing mission-critical infrastructure require: AI that's not just fast, but trustworthy – making decisions based on verified data and coordinated through governed frameworks that prevent agent conflicts before they reach production.

Gluware IDE: Democratizing Enterprise Network Automation

Gluware IDE transforms network automation development by enabling engineers to build, scale, and manage powerful automations up to 100x faster using the open-source scripts they already rely on. The platform combines advanced tooling – including CI/CD integrations, Visual Studio Code extensions, native Git support with GitHub and Bitbucket, and AI-powered Co-Pilots – with Gluware DIAL, which supports over 55 network operating systems. Strategic partnerships and integrations with Red Hat (Ansible Certified Content Collection), NetBox Labs, ServiceNow and others ensure builders can extend automation while preserving existing investments. This comprehensive approach eliminates the false choice enterprises have faced: use free but limited tools requiring months of custom development, or rip-and-replace entire infrastructures to adopt vendor-specific automation.

Enterprises using Gluware IDE achieve 95% fewer network outages, 300x faster OS upgrades, and 100% security compliance – implementing self-operating network capabilities in just three months and achieving ROI within a year. By meeting enterprises where they are with their existing complex infrastructure, Gluware IDE transforms network operations from an operational burden into a competitive advantage, enabling the rapid, secure changes that modern business demands without requiring greenfield replacements or extensive custom development.

For more information about Gluware, visit https://gluware.com/gluware-ai/ .

For more information about theCUBEd Awards, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

