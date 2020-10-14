Gluware to Showcase Intelligent EVPN-VXLAN Automation in Multi-Vendor Environments at ONUG Fall 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc ., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, announced today that it will showcase how Gluware Intelligent Network Automation streamlines the management of Ethernet VPN (EVPN)-virtual extensible LAN (VXLAN) in multi-vendor, multi-tenant enterprise environments at ONUG Fall 2020. The Gluware solution helps accelerate EVPN-VXLAN deployments by simplifying network management to safely and securely operate multi-service, cloud-enabled campus and data center networks. Gluware currently provides automation support for EVPN-VXLAN deployments from Arista, Cisco and Juniper Networks.

"Network management becomes increasingly difficult when enterprises scale to multi-vendor campus and data center networks. EVPN-VXLAN is effective in facilitating the flow of traffic between network domains, but it also increases the complexity of these environments," said Lee Doyle, principal analyst, Doyle Research. "Gluware's approach simplifies management tasks by leveraging network intelligence to automate infrastructure changes."

Network architects are often faced with the challenge of configuring and managing the lifecycle of EVPN-VXLAN to support both legacy and new applications across varying ecosystems - data centers, virtual machines, containers and remote locations. Gluware's Intent-Based Network (IBN) technology enables organizations to automate networks across these ecosystems, providing users with the flexibility to adapt to the needs of their unique implementations. Gluware Intelligent Network Automation in combination with EVPN-VXLAN solutions delivers the flexibility, security and simplicity modern enterprises need as they introduce new applications while supporting legacy software.

"Gluware's intent-based networking automation platform unlocks network performance and enhances security in multi-vendor, multi-domain enterprise networks. These complex, dynamic environments have become the standard among the global 2000 and other digital innovators who rely on their networks as the heartbeat of their businesses," said Jeff Gray, CEO, Gluware. "Together with our partners, Gluware is empowering IT leaders to increase security, enhance performance and future-proof the operational fabric of their businesses in a simplified manner. I look forward to highlighting one of our recent EVPN-VXLAN customer success stories in our ONUG Fall 2020 keynote presentation."

As an ONUG Fall 2020 sponsor, Gluware will showcase its Intelligent Network Automation capabilities and solution for simplified EVPN-VXLAN management from October 14-15 at the Gluware booth . Gluware CEO, Jeff Gray, will also present an ONUG Fall 2020 Keynote featuring an EVPN customer success story, while several other Gluware executives will participate in panels, POCs, and sessions throughout the event. Additional details can be found below:

Midday Keynote: Acuity Success Story: How Gluware Made Complex EVPN Network Management Easy - Gluware CEO and Co-founder, Jeff Gray , and Gluware SVP, Matthew Dittoe , will be joined by customer, Acuity Senior Systems Engineer - Network, Chris DiPaola , to discuss Acuity Insurance's success story using Gluware to automate its EVPN-VXLAN network and integrate its operations with its CI/CD pipeline to improve network health and operational efficiency.

from . Gluware Proof of Concept: Using Gluware to Automate a Juniper-based EVPN-VXLAN Data Center Fabric - Gluware VP of Product Marketing, Michael Haugh , Gluware Solution Architect, Julie Wehling , and Gluware CSO, Olivier Huynh Van will present a Proof of Concept (POC) session demonstrating how to use Gluware Intelligent Network Automation with Juniper's EVPN-VXLAN IP Fabric to improve network development and operations.

from . Panel: Bringing DevOps to the Network: Obstacles and Opportunities - Gluware CEO, Jeff Gray , will join several industry experts to explore the opportunities for the integration of network management into DevOps and DevSecOps as well as the obstacles that exist for realizing its benefits.

from . Panel: Are You Behind or Ahead of Others on Your Orchestration and Automation Journey? - Gluware VP of Product Marketing, Michael Haugh , will join this ONUG Orchestration and Automation Working Group session where they will cover new work including an assessment paper, business case paper, multiple blogs along with use cases and solutions.

For more information on the Gluware EVPN-VXLAN solution, click here .

For more information on Gluware at ONUG Fall 2020, click here .

To register for ONUG Fall 2020, click here .

About ONUG

ONUG is the leading community of IT executives focused on enabling greater choice and options for IT business leaders by advocating open, interoperable hardware and software-defined infrastructure solutions that span across the entire IT stack, all to create business value. The ONUG Board is composed of IT leaders from Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street, TD Ameritrade, UBS, and Yahoo. For more on ONUG, go to http://www.onug.net/ or follow us on Twitter @ONUG_ .

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance.

Learn more at https://www.gluware.com

