Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market worth $3.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market size is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The glycomics/glycobiology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is due to emerging use of glycans as biomarker, increased prevalence of cancer, advancing technology for glycan analysis, collaborations and partnerships among market players for the development of glycobiology products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market"

376 - Tables

41 - Figures

319 - Pages

The enzyme segment grabbed the highest share of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2022:

Based on product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, kits, instruments, carbohydrates and reagents & chemicals. In 2021, the highest share of the market is held by enzyme segment. The consumable nature of enzymes and wide application in r&d activities and drug discovery accounts for their highest share.

The drug discovery and development segment accounts for the largest share of the application segment in 2021.

The drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This is attributed to due to increasing R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for drug discovery research and increasing demand for new therapeutics.

North America is the fastest-growing region of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2022.

North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the glycomics/glycobiology market in this region is driven by the presence of prominent market players offering glycomics products, increasing focus on glycomics research and its application in drug development and availability of research infrastructure in the US.

Key players in the glycomics/glycobiology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc, (Japan), Bio-Techne (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), AMS Bio (UK), Ludger Ltd (UK), Z Biotech, LLC (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), CD BioGlyco (US), GlycoDiag (France), Kode Biotech Limited (New Zealand), Glyxera GmBH (Germany), Lectenz Bio (US), Glycomix Ltd (UK), IEC Group (Italy), Asparia Glycomics (Spain) and Ray Biotech Life Inc. (US).

