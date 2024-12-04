GMI Cloud and Gynger Announce Partnership to Provide Flexible Payment Solutions For Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gynger , the leading flexible payments provider for B2B tech sales, has partnered with GMI Cloud , a leading AI-native GPU cloud provider, to connect AI builders to the latest in neo cloud solutions. GMI Cloud empowers anyone to build, deploy, and scale their own AI applications with its integrated hardware and software solutions. Through this partnership, GMI Cloud can now offer Gynger's flexible payment solutions to approved customers and ensure these businesses have access to GMI Cloud's cutting edge tools without large upfront costs.

"Gynger provides an efficient and seamless payment solution that will benefit our customers," said Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO of GMI Cloud. "Customers can shorten their time to market and deploy faster when their teams can immediately access GMI Cloud's platform services without worrying about the logistics of a large transaction being processed by their finance department."

Gynger empowers technology providers like GMI Cloud to extend flexible payment terms to their customers and lower financial barriers to their cutting-edge products. Through Gynger, buyers of technology can avoid spending large amounts upfront by leveraging flexible payment terms to spread out their tech purchase costs over time.

"Gynger is excited to announce our partnership with GMI Cloud and to extend a special congratulations to their team for wrapping a remarkable Series A raise," commented Mark Ghermezian, Founder and CEO of Gynger. "GMI Cloud is building top shelf neo cloud solutions that enable AI innovation across industries and Gynger is proud to continue to expand market access to such critical tools."

GMI Cloud recently announced an $82 million Series A funding round. The neo cloud platform aims to equip AI/ML operations with the technology and tools to help them scale and grow. Strategic partnerships like Gynger are intended to facilitate an easier transition to a state of executing an AI/ML strategy with GMI Cloud's expertise and services.

If you're an AI/ML startup looking to secure access to GPU computing but struggling with upfront costs, contact GMI Cloud and ask about the Gynger partnership today.

About GMI Cloud:

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GMI Cloud is a venture-backed digital infrastructure company with the mission of empowering anyone to deploy AI effortlessly and simplifying how businesses build, deploy, and scale AI through integrated hardware and software solutions. To learn more, visit gmicloud.ai.

About Gynger:

Gynger is the embedded financing platform for buyers & sellers of technology. Gynger for Buyers enables businesses to purchase the technology needed to scale now, while paying for it later. Gynger for Vendors equips the revenue teams of leading technology vendors with a seamlessly integrated sales acceleration tool that enables them to instantly offer flexible payment term options to their customers, while still getting paid upfront by Gynger. For more information, visit www.gynger.io .

